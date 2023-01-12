Opioid Deaths Likely To Hit Record In 2022 In Cook County, Illinois

The Chicago Tribune covers the heavy toll of the opioid crisis in Cook County. The Boston Globe, meanwhile, talks about making opioid addiction treatment more accessible in Rhode Island, where fatal drug overdoses are "historically high." Also: gun laws, mental health clinicians, and more.

Chicago Tribune: Cook County Set To Break Record For Opioid Deaths In 2022

A few people stood bundled up near West Roosevelt and South Pulaski roads with clipboards and little black baggies looking to talk to people about drug overdose and harm reduction. Jackie Musgray was waiting for a bus nearby when one of the members of the West Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force approached. They offered her information about signs of overdose as well as its antidote, naloxone, which she said she would be comfortable using to help someone if needed. (Ahmad, 1/11)

The Boston Globe: Making Opioid Addiction Treatment Available At Pharmacies May Dramatically Increase Positive Outcomes, Study Shows

Fatal drug overdoses are historically high in Rhode Island right now, forcing policymakers to look anywhere they can for solutions. A team of Rhode Island researchers says one of those potential solutions can be found on street corners and strip malls around the state: pharmacies. (Amaral, 1/11)

New Hampshire Public Radio: New Law Could Improve Access To Medication-Assisted Treatment In NH

A recent change in federal law could expand Granite Staters’ access to one of the most effective treatments for opioid addiction, by making it easier for more physicians to prescribe buprenorphine. Also known by the brand name Suboxone, the medication works by reducing cravings for drugs like heroin and fentanyl. It and other forms of medication-assisted treatment have been shown to keep people in treatment for longer and reduce the risk of overdose. (Cuno-Booth, 1/12)

Politico: New Jersey Could Get $508M From Nationwide Settlements Related To Opioid Crisis

New Jersey has joined nationwide settlement agreements with multiple pharmacy chains and drug makers to resolve claims related to the opioid crisis, Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Wednesday. (Petrow-Cohen, 1/11)

The New York Times: Supreme Court Leaves New York’s Gun Law In Place For Now

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed New York to enforce, for now, a law placing strict limits on guns outside the home that was enacted in response to a landmark ruling in June. The court’s brief, unsigned order gave no reasons, which is typical when the justices act on emergency applications. Challenges to the new law are pending before the federal appeals court in New York. (Liptak, 1/11)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Declares State Of Emergency Over Homeless Crisis

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency declaration aimed at dramatically speeding up services to the tens of thousands of people living in encampments and vehicles. The declaration started the clock: County officials with the Homeless Initiative now have two weeks to report to the board exactly what parts of the county bureaucracy can be scrapped. (Ellis, 1/10)

Chicago Tribune: Suit Filed Against Against Gynecologist And His Employer

Seven women are suing an obstetrician/gynecologist and his former employer, Duly Health and Care, alleging the doctor cared for patients while drunk and, in some cases, committed medical and sexual battery. (Schencker, 1/11)

The CT Mirror: CT Legislators Likely To Address Kids' Mental Health In 2023 Session

Mental health support for kids may be a theme in committees that deal with children’s issues this session, a continuation of the work legislators started last session with the passage of three sweeping bills focused on children’s mental health. (Monk and Harkay, 1/11)

The Baltimore Sun: The ‘First First Responder’: Mental Health Clinicians Are Now Taking Some Of Baltimore County’s 911 Calls

Around 8:30 p.m. one Thursday last fall, a phone rang.“C3, Pam speaking,” a woman answered. For a few seconds, she nodded as she scribbled on a sticky note in front of her. Then she paused her note taking and spoke again into her headset. “Hey, I understand you have a tense situation out there tonight,” she said, her tone gentle. “Officers are getting sent out. I’m going to talk with you in the meantime.” (Costello, 1/12)

Crain's Detroit Business: Blue Cross Of Michigan Antitrust Case Tossed By Federal Judge

Late last month, a federal judge dismissed an antitrust lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, concluding the plaintiffs did not establish the Detroit-based insurer conspired to lower reimbursement. (Walsh, 1/11)

AP: Police: Man Assaulted Iowa Hospital Patients Before He Died

A male nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose at a private hospital in Iowa sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while they were sedated or unconscious, hospital and police officials said. (1/11)

