Opioid Litigation Divides Sackler Family Over How To Respond To Charges It Bears Responsibility For Deadly Epidemic

As communities seek billions in settlements, the family that owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma is reportedly growing uneasy about defense tactics and charges of misleading marketing. Other news on the drug epidemic looks at a new CDC report on cocaine and meth deaths and unethical practices by a Delaware physician.

Reuters: Following Opioid Suits, Family Behind Deadly OxyContin Squabbles

A united front among members of the billionaire Sackler family behind painkiller OxyContin is showing signs of strain from litigation over who bears responsibility for the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic. At least twice in recent months, eight members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP have been at odds over how to respond to allegations implicating them in deceptive marketing of prescription painkillers that led to widespread fatal overdoses, said people familiar with the matter. (5/10)

Stateline: As The Opioid Crisis Peaks, Meth And Cocaine Deaths Explode

In a drug overdose epidemic that has killed more than 700,000 Americans since 1999, state and local officials have been primarily concentrating on opioids, which were involved in nearly 70% of overdose deaths in 2017. The CDC’s new analysis indicates that public health and law enforcement officials should be just as vigilant when it comes to cocaine, meth and other prescription and illicit drugs of abuse in their communities. (Vestal, 5/13)

The Associated Press: Delaware Doc Accused Of Trading Drugs For Sex Loses License

Delaware has permanently revoked the license of a doctor accused of prescribing opioids in exchange for sexual favors from a female patient undergoing treatment for long-term drug addiction. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the state Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline this week revoked the license of Nihar B. Gala, who oversaw the pain management and addiction treatment center Alpha Care Medical. (5/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription