Opioid Use Disorder Costs Hospitals $95 Billion A Year
Axios reports that the cost of treating opioid misuse amounts to about 8% of all hospital expenditures, according to data from Premier Inc. AI Applied Sciences. In Kentucky, the governor promoted a program to help fight the drug epidemic. Meanwhile, USA Today covers the rise of xylazine in the illicit drug supply.
Axios:
How Opioid Misuse Is Costing Health Systems
The addiction crisis is increasingly eroding health systems' finances, with the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) costing hospitals more than $95 billion a year, new data from Premier Inc. AI Applied Sciences shows. That's 7.86% of all hospital expenditures, according to the data, which was released first to Axios. (Goldman, 1/24)
AP:
Ky. Gov Touts Program To Strengthen Drug Epidemic Fight
Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. (1/24)
USA Today:
What Is Xylazine? Animal Tranquillizer Shows Up In US Drug Supply
A new threat has emerged in the United States' illicit drug supply: an animal tranquilizer called xylazine. The drug is showing up in synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, leading to more overdoses and alarming side effects, according to the White House Office of National Drug Control. (Rodriguez, 1/24)
On marijuana and mushrooms —
Chicago Tribune:
'Alarming’ Jump In Illinois Kids Eating Marijuana Edibles Prompts Warning
Medical workers in Illinois are warning adults to keep marijuana edibles away from kids, after an “alarming” jump in the number of accidental consumptions. The number of exposures to edible cannabis among children 5 and younger from 2017-2021 reported in Illinois increased from 5 to 232 cases — a 4,500% increase. Most of the increase was during the pandemic years of 2020-2021. Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in 2020. (McCoppin, 1/23)
The Boston Globe:
Mass. Lawmakers Propose Cannabis Reforms, Decriminalization Of Psychedelics
In advance of a late-Friday deadline for filing bills, state legislators last week submitted dozens of marijuana-related measures, including proposals to ban employers from firing workers over flunked THC tests, make it easier to wipe away old marijuana-related criminal charges, and require licensed cannabis facilities to allow workers to vote on unionizing. (Adams, 1/23)
Arizona Republic:
Arizona Could Spend $30M To Study Psychedelic Mushrooms
Arizona would spend $30 million to research psychedelic mushrooms as a treatment for a host of medical conditions under a bipartisan proposal at the state Capitol. House Bill 2486 is groundbreaking not only because it would allow for such research, but also because it would lead to peer-reviewed research on the effects of natural psilocybin mushrooms, rather than a synthetic version of the drug commonly used in such studies. (Randazzo, 1/23)