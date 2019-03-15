O’Rourke Enters 2020 Race With Some Health Law Baggage–And A Centrist Message

When running as a politician in Texas in 2012, Beto O’Rourke said he didn't support the health law "in its current form." Now in 2020, he has touted the importance of universal health care, but like other moderates in the race has been careful to avoid coming out for one particular "Medicare for All" plan.

The Associated Press: O'Rourke Begins 2020 Bid With Big Crowds, Centrist Message

Democrat Beto O'Rourke jumped into the 2020 presidential race Thursday, shaking up the already packed field and pledging to win over voters from across the political spectrum as he tries to translate his sudden celebrity into a formidable White House bid. The former Texas congressman began his campaign by taking his first ever trip to Iowa, the state that kicks off the presidential primary voting. In tiny Burlington, in southeast Iowa, he scaled a counter to be heard during an afternoon stop at a coffee shop. (3/14)

The New York Times: Where Beto O’Rourke Stands On The Issues

Mr. O’Rourke arguably first made his name when, after the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016, he live-streamed the sit-in he and other Democratic representatives were holding on the House floor in support of stricter gun laws. The Republican-controlled Congress did not pass any gun control legislation then, but Mr. O’Rourke continues to support similar policies, including universal background checks, magazine size limits and restrictions on some semiautomatic weapons. ... While Mr. O’Rourke supports universal health care — increasingly a litmus-test position for Democratic candidates — he hasn’t committed to a specific way to get there. During his Senate campaign, he suggested that universal health care could take the form of a single-payer system or “a dual system,” in which a government-run program would coexist with private insurance. He has given conflicting messages on the most prominent proposal, “Medicare for all.” (Astor, 3/14)

The Wall Street Journal: Beto O’Rourke’s Past GOP Ties Could Complicate Primary Run

Before becoming a rising star in the Democratic Party, Beto O’Rourke relied on a core group of business-minded Republicans in his Texas hometown to launch and sustain his political career. To win their backing, Mr. O’Rourke opposed Obamacare, voted against Nancy Pelosi as the House Democratic leader and called for a raise in the Social Security eligibility age. (Epstein, 3/14)

