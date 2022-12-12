OSHA About To Set Permanent Health Worker Rules On Masks, Covid Vaccines
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent a final version of the health worker safety regulation to the White House budget office for review. The draft version has already sparked controversy in the medical community.
Coming Soon: Permanent Covid Safety Rules For Health Care Workers
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working since last year on rules governing masks and vaccination requirements in hospitals. After putting out proposed standards and then gathering hundreds of comments from hospitals, clinicians, unions, and others, it sent a final version of the regulation to the White House budget office for review last week. (Bannow, 12/12)
Half Of COVID Preprint Studies Later Published In Journals
Slightly more than half of COVID-19–related scientific studies posted on the preprint server medRxiv were published in peer-reviewed journals within the next 2 years, according to a research letter published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. ... "This unprecedented increase in preprints has been subject to criticism, mainly because of reliability concerns owing to their lack of peer review," the researchers wrote. (Van Beusekom, 12/9)
The Covid-19 Test Maker That Pivoted To Health Insurance
Curative rose to prominence during the throes of the pandemic, as people and governments across the country used its Covid-19 tests. But that business is now firmly in the past, and the company has switched to an even more regulated industry: health insurance. (Herman, 12/12)
Biden’s Potential First Veto
House Republicans may soon force President Biden to issue his first veto — over a measure to terminate the national emergency declaration for COVID. (Solender and Knight, 12/10)