Other Illnesses Can Prompt Same Symptoms Of Long Covid, Study Finds

Patients who had a cold. flu, or viral pneumonia suffered some of the same problems that long covid patients have. However, the study found that certain symptoms, such as heart palpitations and shortness of breath, were unique to SARS-CoV-2, CIDRAP reported.

CIDRAP: Some 'Long-COVID' Symptoms Also Occur After Cold, Flu, Pneumonia

Some conditions considered long-COVID symptoms don't seem to occur more often than after other viral respiratory illnesses (VRIs), but heart palpitations, fatigue, chest pain, and shortness of breath were among the problems unique to SARS-CoV-2, finds a study published yesterday in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 12/22)

On covid treatments and vaccines —

CIDRAP: Molnupiravir Doesn't Cut Omicron Hospitalization, Death But Can Speed Recovery

A randomized, controlled UK trial published today in the Lancet shows that the antiviral drug molnupiravir doesn't prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths in high-risk, nonhospitalized, vaccinated patients but can speed recovery. (Van Beusekom, 12/22)

Reuters: Moderna Blasts Pfizer Counterclaims In COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Lawsuit

Moderna Inc fired back at counterclaims by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a U.S. lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, arguing that Pfizer and BioNTech were "clearly aided" by Moderna's technology in developing their shot. Moderna said Pfizer and BioNTech copied its innovations and called their argument that its patented technology was pioneered by other scientists an attempt to "distract from the issues in this case." (Brittain, 12/22)

AP: Florida High Court OKs Grand Jury Probe Of COVID-19 Vaccines

The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, earlier this month called for the investigation. He suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. (12/22)

Bloomberg: US Prepared To Help China With Vaccines To Control Covid

The US is prepared to help China with vaccines to help address its Covid-19 outbreak, but the government in Beijing hasn’t asked for assistance so far, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. (McBride, 12/22)

More on the spread of covid —

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: Bay Area Counties Enter CDC’s ‘High’ Community Virus Tier

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its nationwide ranking of U.S. coronavirus hotspots and five Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Solano — moved up from the medium or yellow tier to the highest, or worst tier, designated as red. (Beamish, Hao, Reinhardt and Asimov, 12/22)

Los Angeles Times: Weekly L.A. County COVID Deaths Top Summer Surge

Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County are higher than at any point during the summer surge, illustrating the persistent toll the pandemic continues to exact amid concerns that cases could surge again this winter. (Money and Lin II, 12/22)

The Boston Globe: Coronavirus Waste Water Numbers Continue To Creep Up Ahead Of Holidays

Levels of coronavirus in Boston-area waste water have crept up ahead of the Christmas holiday, a reminder that three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues circulating in Massachusetts. (Prignano, 12/22)

Also —

KHN: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: The Covid Response Coordinator Speaks

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House covid-19 response coordinator, is the guest for a wide-ranging interview on this week’s “What the Health?” podcast. Jha, who is on leave from his “day job” as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said he’s particularly worried about the nation making the transition from public health emergency status back to a more normal footing and routine — particularly for low-income and uninsured people who may not be able to get the kind of covid tests, treatments, and vaccines that have so far been free through federal subsidies. (12/22)

Los Angeles Times: Fauci Warns Of 'A Progressively Anti-Science Era' In U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who turns 82 on Saturday, wants the record to reflect that he is not retiring. Really, he isn’t. It’s just that after 54 years as a government scientist and advisor to seven presidents, he is leaving the National Institutes of Health at the end of the year. (Healy, 12/22)

Reuters: Forget Politics, Biden Urges Americans To Embrace The Christmas Spirit

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans on Thursday to cast aside the partisan politics that have divided the nation and embrace the caring spirit of the holiday season. In a short holiday speech, Biden said Americans are emerging from a brutal couple of years where the COVID-19 pandemic robbed people of loved ones and new memories. He said Americans should embrace this time of year as reminder to care for one another and look past partisan divides and labels like Republican or Democrat. (Bose, 12/22)

