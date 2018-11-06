Otis Brawley, A Cancer Society Executive, Resigns; Fundraising Partnerships Partly To Blame

After 11 years with the American Cancer Society, Brawley, an executive vice president and chief medical officer, left his post late last week. And look who's in the top spot at Families USA.

The New York Times: Cancer Society Executive Resigns Amid Upset Over Corporate Partnerships

A top official of the American Cancer Society has resigned in part because of concern over some of the organization’s fund-raising partnerships. The official, Dr. Otis W. Brawley, an executive vice president and chief medical officer, resigned his post late last week after 11 years at the society. His departure was largely attributed to his dismay over some commercial partnerships, including with Herbalife International, the controversial supplements company, people close to him said. (Kaplan, 11/5)

The Hill: Liberal Health Advocate Looks To Move Beyond Defense On ObamaCare

Frederick Isasi says people are sometimes surprised to learn he is the head of a major liberal advocacy group. “It’s a funny thing to walk into a room with funders or with the press or with partners and they say, ‘Oh you’re the new [executive director], that’s interesting, like we’re not used to somebody that’s so young or kind of just seems really different,’ ” Isasi, who became the head of Families USA early last year, said in an interview with The Hill last week. (Sullivan, 11/6)

Also, Stat examines the lack of oversight when it comes to academic consulting and the health industry --

Stat: Academic Consulting Deals With Industry Lack Oversight, Raising Concerns

Numerous academics have consulting deals with industry, but there is a distinct lack of oversight at schools of medicine and public health that raise concerns about the effects on scientific progress, published research, and intellectual discourse, a new analysis suggests. To wit, about one-third of universities surveyed require faculty to submit at least some consulting agreements for institutional review, but another third review contracts upon request and still another third refuse to review contracts. (Silverman, 11/5)

