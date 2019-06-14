‘Our Lives Don’t Matter’: Flint Residents Left Stunned As Prosecutors Drop All Criminal Charges Against Officials

Some officials had been facing charges as serious as involuntary manslaughter in the case over the water contamination crisis that crippled the city of Flint, Michigan. The prosecutors say that the initial investigation was bungled and it is opting to launch a new but expanded probe. But the decision was a blow to residents who were already suspicious of the government.

The New York Times: Flint Water Prosecutors Drop Criminal Charges, With Plans To Keep Investigating

Fifteen state and local officials, including emergency managers who ran the city and a member of the governor’s cabinet, had been accused by state prosecutors of crimes as serious as involuntary manslaughter. Seven had already taken plea deals. Eight more, including most of the highest-ranking officials, were awaiting trial. On Thursday, more than three years after the first charges were filed, the Michigan attorney general’s office, which earlier this year passed from Republican to Democratic hands, abruptly dropped the eight remaining cases. Prosecutors left open the possibility of recharging some of those same people, and perhaps others, too. (Smith, 6/13)

The Associated Press: Charges Dropped For 8 People In The Flint Water Scandal

Seven people pleaded no contest earlier to misdemeanors in deals that will leave them without a criminal record. Charges were dropped against the other eight Thursday when prosecutors announced they were restarting the investigation. (6/13)

Detroit Free Press: All Flint Water Crisis Criminal Charges Dismissed By AG's Office

Flint residents reacted with shock and confusion. The statement from the Office of Attorney General Dana Nessel said the dismissals were a response to problems with the original investigation, launched in 2016 under former Attorney General Bill Schuette, and don't preclude recharging the original defendants or adding new ones. (Egan, 6/13)

NPR: Charges Dropped In Flint Drinking Water Investigation, Officials Vow New Probe

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the dramatic shift in a statement Thursday. "I want to remind the people of Flint that justice delayed is not always justice denied and a fearless and dedicated team of career prosecutors and investigators are hard at work to ensure those who harmed you are held accountable," Nessel said. (Gonzales, 6/13)

