Outbreaks In Los Angeles County Nursing Homes Nearly Quadruple

The county released names of 11 homes with outbreaks and is working with them on infection control, quarantine and isolation protocols. Also, NBC reports more than 400 long-term care facilities have confirmed cases. News on nursing homes comes from New York and Louisiana, as well.

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Outbreaks At Nursing Homes Rise In L.A. County

Los Angeles County officials are investigating coronavirus outbreaks at 11 area nursing homes, where elderly residents with underlying health conditions are among the most vulnerable to the deadly new pathogen. That’s nearly quadruple the number of nursing home outbreaks county officials had announced on Friday. The county defines an outbreak as three or more cases involving residents or staff at a facility. (Dolan, Gerber and Ryan, 3/30)

The Hill: More Than 400 Long-Term Care Facilities Report Coronavirus Cases

Hundreds of long-term care facilities across the U.S. have confirmed cases of the coronavirus among their residents, with the number of facilities growing rapidly. NBC News reported Monday that more than 400 facilities have reported cases of the virus, a 172 percent increase from the number of facilities that had reported cases this time last week, which was 146. (Bowden, 3/30)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: 28 Long-Term Care Coronavirus Clusters Now In Louisiana, Including Poydras Home On Magazine

State officials on Monday said 28 long-term care facilities, mostly nursing homes, have now been identified as clusters of the novel coronavirus, an increase eight over the previous day. Moreover, Monday's report from the state Department of Health indicates the number of such facilities identified as clusters has more than tripled since Friday, when the total stood at eight. (Roberts III, 3/30)

Kaiser Health News: Should You Bring Mom Home From Assisted Living During The Pandemic?

Most retirement complexes and long-term care facilities are excluding visitors. Older adults are asked to stay in their rooms and are alone for most of the day. Family members might call, but that doesn’t fill the time. Their friends in the facility are also sequestered. In a matter of weeks, conditions have deteriorated in many of these centers. At assisted living sites, staff shortages are developing as aides become sick or stay home with children whose schools have closed. Nursing homes, where seniors go for rehabilitation after a hospital stay or live long term if they’re seriously ill and frail, are being hard hit by the coronavirus. They’re potential petri dishes for infection. (Graham, 3/31)

