Outcry Sparked By Alcohol Industry-Funded Campaign Suggesting Ambiguity About Safety Of Drinking While Pregnant

“It’s not known if alcohol is safe to drink when you are pregnant,” reads the poster from Drinkwise, an Australian organization. Public health groups are outraged that the ads could create confusion when the science is clear about the harmful effects of alcohol on a fetus.

The New York Times: Posters Suggesting That Women Can Drink While Pregnant Stir Backlash

On posters distributed to medical facilities across Australia, large type over an image of a pregnant woman read: “It’s safest not to drink while pregnant.” Good so far. It was the next line, in smaller type, that alarmed medical professionals: “It’s not known if alcohol is safe to drink when you are pregnant.” Public health groups responded with resounding protests — drinking alcohol while pregnant is very definitively known to be unsafe, they said. (Victor, 8/29)

The Washington Post: Alcohol While Pregnant: DrinkWise Group Criticized Over Poster

Simon Strahan, DrinkWise’s chief executive, said the organization fixed the language after receiving a complaint from the Australian Medical Association. “DrinkWise is committed to communicating the importance of women abstaining from alcohol while pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breast-feeding,” he told the Sidney Morning Herald. Public health organizations around the world, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Health and Medical Research Council in Australia, and the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, have all said that no amount of alcohol, whether it be wine, liquor or beer, is safe for pregnant women. Drinking can cause miscarriage, stillbirth and lifelong disabilities, according to the CDC. (Phillips, 8/29)

Meanwhile —

The Associated Press: Mom's Use Of Opioids In Pregnancy May Stunt Kids' Learning

Learning disabilities and other special education needs are common in children born with opioid-related symptoms from their mother's drug use while pregnant, according to the first big U.S. study to examine potential long-term problems in these infants. About 1 in 7 affected children required special classroom services for problems including developmental delays and speech or language difficulties, compared with about 1 in 10 children not exposed to opioids before birth, the study found. (Tanner, 8/30)

