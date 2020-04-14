Over 1% Of New Yorkers Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus–More Than Even Hardest Hit Countries In Europe

“Why New York? Why are we seeing this level of infection? … It’s very simple: It’s about density,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at a news conference Monday. “The dense environments are its feeding grounds.” Although New York had some grim data released from the weekend, there are signs of hope that the outbreak might be waning. In other news from the hotspot: doctors use rain ponchos as gear shortages abound; the NYPD has less crime to deal with but many of its officers are sick; the feud between state leaders rages on; and more.

The Associated Press: A Month After New York's 1st Virus Death, Toll Hits 10,000

New York’s coronavirus death toll has now topped 10,000 only about a month after the state recorded its first fatality, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. Cuomo said the count has been “basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.” More than half of New York’s 10,056 deaths have come in the past week. Hospitals are still getting about 2,000 new patients a day. (Villeneuve, Matthews and Hill, 4/13)

The Washington Post: Over 1 In 100 New York Residents Have Now Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak in New York state, now larger in scale than in any other country in the world, also appears to be the most highly concentrated, state statistics show. As of Monday, over 1 in 100 state residents, or 1 percent, have now tested positive for the disease — far higher than in even the hardest-hit nations like Spain, where that figure is only a third of a percent. (Mooney and Guarino, 4/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Global Coronavirus Infections Near Two Million; U.S. Governors Plan For Reopening

Early Tuesday, confirmed cases world-wide of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, passed 1.92 million, more than a quarter of them in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the 24 hours that ended at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, 1,584 people in the U.S. died from the coronavirus and 26,366 new cases were confirmed, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. That is down slightly from daily highs of more than 2,100 and 35,000, respectively, last week. (Craymer, 4/14)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Seeks Rain Ponchos As Surgical Gowns Dwindle

New York City officials have asked local organizations for rain ponchos to be used as medical gowns as Mayor Bill de Blasio said some protective equipment would be in short supply this week. While the city had enough N95 masks, surgical masks and gloves for the coming week, it didn’t have sufficient surgical gowns and face shields, Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, said during a press conference Sunday. The shortage has forced the city to be creative to protect its health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. (Honan, 4/13)

ABC News: New York Pharmacist Under Investigation For Alleged PPE Hoarding, Price-Gouging: Warrant

A New York pharmacist is under federal investigation for allegedly price-gouging N95 masks during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a federal search warrant. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents and New York Police Department detectives recently seized 6,500 N95 masks from Richard Schirripa's Madison Avenue and Long Island residences. Schirripa had been selling N95 respirator masks, an in-demand piece of personal protective equipment, at a markup, according to court records. (Katersky and Deliso, 4/13)

The New York Times: These N.Y.P.D. Officers Fight A Killer That Can’t Be Seen

A message popped up on Sgt. Joseph Rosso’s phone. It was not a robbery in progress, or a report of shooting, or a domestic dispute. The message said a small crowd had gathered outside a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Lower Manhattan. Ordinarily, a cluster of people in front of a city store would not merit the police’s attention. But these are not ordinary times. Shaking his head, Sergeant Rosso stepped on the gas, and the police cruiser lurched forward, its red and blue lights blaring. As the car neared 14th Street and Second Avenue, about 10 people in front of the grocery store slowly stepped apart. (Sandoval, 4/14)

The Associated Press: Cuomo Vs. De Blasio: Even Pandemic Doesn't Bridge Their Rift

A dangerous virus has transformed New York as it has claimed the lives of 10,000 people, but one thing hasn’t changed: the contentious relationship between the state’s two most prominent politicians, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. A weekend dust-up over which of the two Democrats gets to say when New York City students can return to school was just the latest example of Cuomo tussling with de Blasio over who is in charge of the state’s and nation’s most populous city. (Mathews and Villeneuve, 4/13)

