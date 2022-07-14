Over Half Of Young Americans Say Abortion Laws Will Affect Choice Of Where To Live

The data came from a Generation Lab/Axios poll, which also showed that about half of the 18- to 29-year-old male respondents would be likely to take oral contraceptives if approved in the future. Meanwhile, in Arizona, the Republican attorney general is pushing to unblock an abortion ban.

In abortion updates from Arizona, Massachusetts, and Missouri —

AP: Arizona Attorney General Asks Court To Unblock Abortion Ban

Arizona’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked a court to lift an injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that bans all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk. The filing from Attorney General Mark Brnovich asks a court in Tucson to lift an order in place since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1973′s Roe v. Wade case that abortions are a constitutional right. (Christie, 7/14)

The Boston Globe: Mass. House, Senate At Odds Over Later-Term Abortion Law

The Massachusetts Senate on Wednesday followed the House in passing a wide-ranging abortion rights bill in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. But Democratic leaders must now wrestle with thorny differences, particularly in what circumstances to allow later-term abortions, a disagreement that could complicate the late-session scramble to expand the state’s already extensive reproductive rights law. (Stout, 7/13)

AP: Missouri's Answer To Abortion Law Questions: Don't Ask Us

The Parson administration’s response to questions from Missouri hospitals, doctors and others about what’s legal under the state’s new abortion ban is to tell people to read the law and otherwise leave it to prosecutors to interpret. The state health department released a factsheet on the law Wednesday following questions and confusion since the abortion ban kicked in when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. (Ballentine, 7/13)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri Teens Face A Significant Hurdle To Getting An Out-Of-State Abortion

Even though Illinois has made it easier for minors to get an abortion, a little-known Missouri law can prevent pregnant teens who seek the procedure from getting help to cross the state line. (Munz, 7/12)

Abortion providers in Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin make their next moves —

Minnesota Public Radio: Doctors Press Minnesota Health Systems For More Access To Abortion Medication

As Minnesota abortion care providers ramp up for an expected influx of patients from across the Midwest following the end of Roe v. Wade, some doctors are pushing the state’s major health care systems to do more now — including improving access to a drug that’s also used for medication abortions. (Wiley, 7/14)

The Washington Post: Texas Abortion Provider Alan Braid Will Reopen Clinics In Ill., N.M.

A high-profile abortion provider is opening new clinics in Illinois and New Mexico and shuttering his two clinics in Oklahoma and Texas, where abortion has been banned in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alan Braid, who defied the Texas abortion ban last fall, selected locations most accessible to patients who can no longer access the procedure in their home states. One of his clinics, in Albuquerque will be located near a major airport, while the other, in Carbondale, Ill., will open 24 miles from Illinois’ southern border, within striking distance of the vast abortion deserts spreading throughout the Southeast and Midwest. (Kitchener, 7/13)

AP: Wisconsin Doctor Buys Illinois Buildings To Offer Abortions

A Wisconsin doctor has purchased two clinical buildings in northern Illinois where he plans to offer abortion pills as early as this week at one location and surgical abortions within six months at the other site. ... Dr. Dennis Christensen says he is part of a group trying to revive abortion services in Rockford, Illinois, in part to accommodate women from Wisconsin. (7/13)

