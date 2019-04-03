Overwhelmed Administration Now Busing Detained Migrants To Greyhound Stations, Churches And Releasing Them

For many years, families arriving at the border were typically released from U.S. custody immediately and allowed to settle in this country with family or friends while their cases wound their way through the courts, a process that often takes years. President Donald Trump has railed against that practice, but detention and processing centers are too overwhelmed to do much more than that now. Meanwhile, a controversial detention camp in Florida is expanding and officials say that cuts to foreign aid to Central America will only increase the immigration problems at the U.S. border.

The Associated Press: US Expands 'Catch And Release' Amid Surge In Migrants

The surge of migrant families arriving at the southern border has led the Trump administration to dramatically expand a practice President Donald Trump has long mocked as "catch and release." With immigrant processing and holding centers overwhelmed, the administration is busing people hundreds of miles inland and releasing them at Greyhound stations and churches in cities like Albuquerque, San Antonio and Phoenix because towns close to the border already have more than they can handle. (Attanasio and Galvan, 4/2)

The Associated Press: Migrant Teen Detention Camp In Florida Expands Once Again

Federal officials are once again expanding a detention camp for migrant children in a Miami suburb as the number of immigrants crossing into the U.S. rises. Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schulz said in a Tuesday statement that the Trump administration notified members of Congress that its capacity was growing from 2,350 to 3,200. (4/2)

The Associated Press: US Aid Cuts Will Spur Central America Migration, Experts Say

Government officials, aid workers and activists in Central America are mystified by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to cut off nearly $500 million in aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador in response to what he calls an immigration crisis. Over time, they say, it will only worsen the problem. At risk of falling on the chopping block are development programs that work to tackle the root causes driving migration: poverty, inequality, violence and corruption. (Aleman, 4/2)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription