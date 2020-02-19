Owners Of Hundreds Of Vape Shops Rush To Sell Off Big Inventories Of Flavors That Will Be Illegal Soon

Under new laws in New Jersey and Massachusetts, shop owners are feeling the squeeze imposed by restrictions on menthol Juul pods and flavors like Apple Cinnamon Donut. News on e-cigarettes is also reported from Connecticut.

The New York Times: Vape Shops Face A Choice: Close Or Rebrand?

Adam Mitrani opened his first Darth Vapor e-cigarette shop six years ago after his carwash business collapsed. Before long, Mr. Mitrani, 48, had a second store in New Jersey and one in New York. Business was brisk, he said, and he was optimistic that offering smokers an alternative to tobacco would help him coast into retirement within 10 years. (Tully, 2/19)

The CT Mirror: Advocates Say Proposal To Ban Flavored Vaping Products Doesn't Go Far Enough

In a bid to curb vaping among young adults, Gov. Ned Lamont has moved to ban flavored e-cigarettes – including menthol – and cap the level of nicotine that vaping products sold in Connecticut may contain. But anti-tobacco advocates say the proposal doesn’t go far enough. Absent from the plan is a broader prohibition on flavored tobacco goods, including menthol cigarettes and fruit flavored cigars, that could become a bigger draw if the vaping ban goes into effect. (Carlesso, 2/18)

