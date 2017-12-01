Oxycontin Maker In Lawsuit ‘Negotiations’ With State Attorneys General

Purdue Pharma becomes the first opioid manufacturer to confirm discussions on suits filed by 41 states. Meanwhile, Minnesota county also plans lawsuits. In other news on the toll of the national opioid epidemic: more kids are being placed in foster care in large part due to parental drug abuse, and a Navy admiral wages a new battle after he lost his son to addiction.

Bloomberg: Purdue Pharma Discloses Negotiations With AGs On Opioids

Purdue Pharma LP acknowledged in a letter that the maker of the opioid painkiller Oxycontin is in “negotiations’’ with state attorneys general over lawsuits accusing the company of creating a public-health crisis with its mishandling of the drug. Maria Barton, Purdue’s general counsel, chastised Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine for pulling out of a multistate probe of the drugmaker by 41 of his fellow attorneys general. He did so shortly after signing an agreement to preserve his state’s legal claims “while the investigation and negotiations were conducted,’’ according to a copy of the Nov. 28 letter provided by Purdue officials. (Feeley and Hopkins, 11/30)

Minnesota Public Radio: County Attorneys In Minnesota Sue Opioid Manufacturers, Distributors

A group of Minnesota county attorneys announced lawsuits Thursday against the manufacturers and distributors of opiate-based pain medications. ... A number of manufacturers issued statements in response to requests for comment from MPR News, saying they only support the appropriate use of the medications for pain relief, and try to prevent illegal sales. (Nelson, 11/30)

Pioneer Press: Minnesota County Attorneys Plan Lawsuits Over Opioid Crisis

Minnesota county attorneys from across the state plan to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors for allegedly using marketing tactics akin to the tobacco industry to flood communities with addictive and deadly narcotics. At a news conference Thursday, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said he feared late-night phone calls because so often it’s law enforcement contacting him about “another dead kid” who overdosed. (Magan, 11/30)

The Associated Press: More US Kids In Foster Care; Parental Drug Abuse A Factor

The number of children in the U.S. foster care system has increased for the fourth year in a row, with substance abuse by parents a major factor, according to new federal data released on Thursday. The annual report from the Department of Health and Human Services counted 437,500 children in foster care as of Sept. 30, 2016, up from about 427,400 a year earlier. (Crary, 12/1)

The Washington Post: A Navy Admiral Lost His Son To Opioid Addiction. Now He’s Marshaling Support To End The Epidemic.

Retired Navy Adm. James “Sandy” Winnefeld once had the ability to project military power anywhere on Earth. But when it came to finding help to pull his son Jonathan back from the depths of drug addiction, the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was at a loss. ... The Winnefelds and military health-care experts stressed that Tricare’s limitations mirror the civilian health-care system, where care for drug addiction and mental health issues has not kept pace with the widening opioid epidemic. (Horton, 12/1)

New actions from the government: The FDA OKs a new injectable opioid treatment and House Democratic lawmakers introduce a bill —

Stat: FDA Approves Indivior’s Monthly Injection To Treat Opioid Addiction

A new form of a widely used opioid addiction treatment that is injected monthly instead of taken daily as a tablet was approved Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration. Experts say the eagerly anticipated new version of the drug may help patients reduce relapses, disrupt the treatment market, and possibly dispel misconceptions about the drug’s potential for abuse. Indivior is the first company to gain approval for a monthly injection of buprenorphine. The company is best known for Suboxone, a daily formulation that combines buprenorphine with naloxone into a film that dissolves under the tongue. (Blau, 11/30)

The Associated Press: US Approves Monthly Injection For Opioid Addiction

U.S. health officials on Thursday approved the first injectable form of the leading medication to treat patients recovering from addiction to heroin, prescription painkillers and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration approved once-a-month Sublocade for adults with opioid use disorder who are already stabilized on addiction medication. (Perrone, 11/30)

The Hill: House Dems Introduce Bill To Provide $45B For Opioid Epidemic

Four House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday to provide $45 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic. In late October, President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency — a move that didn’t free up millions of dollars to fight the increasing rate of opioid overdose deaths. (Roubein, 11/30)

And in news out of Florida, Wisconsin and Minnesota —

Tampa Bay Times: As Politicians Pledge Solutions To The Opioid Epidemic, Advocates Say The Key Will Be Money

The opioid epidemic has grabbed the spotlight of late, with state and national leaders promising action. ... But local advocates, medical professionals and researchers who work every day with those affected by opioid addiction are hesitant to celebrate until they see meaningful action. (Griffin, 12/1)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Opioid Epidemic: Drug Deaths In Milwaukee County Are Worse Than Ever

The toll from the heroin and opioid epidemic has steadily continued in Milwaukee County, with more than 330 drug-related deaths so far this year. But what's arguably more striking is the number of people who have suffered an opioid overdose and survived — 2,909 in the city of Milwaukee as of Nov. 9, according to Milwaukee Fire Department data. (Luthern, 11/30)

Minnesota Public Radio: St. Paul Cops To Have Opioid Overdose Antidote On Hand

The Saint Paul Police Department is arming its officers in the ongoing battle to prevent opioid overdose deaths. The department is teaming up with Regions Hospital Emergency Medical Services to teach officers how to administer the opioid overdose antidote, Narcan. (Sapong, 11/30)

