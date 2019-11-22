Pa. Governor Vetoes Ban On Down Syndrome Abortions, Saying Bill Unnecessarily Interferes In Medical Decisions

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said the bill’s requirements were “not consistent with the fundamental rights” guaranteed by the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The Associated Press: Governor Vetoes Bill Outlawing Abortions Over Down Syndrome

A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (11/21)

The Hill: Pennsylvania Governor Vetoes Bill Outlawing Abortions Over Down Syndrome

“This legislation is a restriction on women and medical professionals and interferes with women’s health care and the crucial decision-making between patients and their physicians,” Wolf wrote in an online statement. “Physicians and their patients must be able to make choices about medical procedures based on best practices and standards of care.” (Campisi, 11/21)

In other news on women's health —

The Associated Press: Man Admits Attempted Arson At Planned Parenthood Clinic

Federal prosecutors say a man has admitted he tried to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in Missouri because it provides reproductive services. Forty-two-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster, of Columbia, pleaded guilty Thursday to maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance and to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. (11/21)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription