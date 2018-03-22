Page With Extensive Information About Lesbian, Bisexual Health Removed From HHS Website, Watchdog Finds

However, according to an HHS spokesperson, the information was simply sent elsewhere as part of an effort to make the website mobile-ready that began in 2016.

The Hill: Watchdog: Bisexual And Lesbian Health Information Removed From HHS Website

Information about LGBT health was removed from a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website last fall, according to new reports from a watchdog group. The HHS Office of Women’s Health (OWH) removed a webpage with extensive information about lesbian and bisexual health, and links that correspond to that webpage, according to reports the Sunlight Foundation released Wednesday. (Weixel, 3/21)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription