Pandemic Affecting November Election Voting
As predictions of a shortage of poll workers grow, adding to the anxiety of a well-run election in November, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said mail-in voting will be an essential option for Americans‘ safety.
Politico:
Pelosi Says Mail-In Voting Is Essential For Americans’ Health
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that mail-in voting in the upcoming election will be an essential option for Americans‘ safety and well-being, despite President Donald Trump’s claims that mail-in voting will lead to fraud and delays. On ABC’s “This Week,” Pelosi went on the offensive about Trump’s claims — noting that the president’s family members, including Donald Trump Jr., advocated mail-in voting for a special election earlier this year in California. (Bice, 8/2)
Politico:
Coronavirus Creates Election Worker Shortage Ahead Of November
First it was toilet paper. Then it was cleaning supplies. Now, a new coronavirus-era shortage is threatening the November election: Poll workers. Recruiting volunteers to check in voters, supply ballots and deal with issues has never been easy for election administrators. But in interviews and public statements, more than a dozen election administrators and voting advocates warned that slow poll worker recruitment could be a major vulnerability for the 2020 election. (Montellaro, 7/31)
NPR:
Mail-In Voting Is 'Not Rampant Voter Fraud,' Says Washington's Top Election Official
This past week, President Trump renewed his unsubstantiated claim that mail-in voting begets inaccurate or fraudulent results when he raised the prospect of delaying November's election. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump tweeted Thursday.Trump's rhetoric alarms Kim Wyman, the secretary of state of Washington, one of a handful of states that vote almost entirely by mail. (Bowman, 8/1)