Pandemic May Be Behind First Rise In San Francisco’s HIV Rates In 10 Years

The San Francisco Chronicle notes 2021's data shows the first recorded year-over-year rise of HIV infection rates in nearly a decade, though delayed tests from 2020 may contribute. Diet pill sales, transgender birth certificates, and more are also in the news.

San Francisco Chronicle: HIV Infections Rose In S.F. For First Time In A Decade, Perhaps Due To Pandemic

San Francisco recorded its first year-over-year increase in new HIV infections in nearly a decade in 2021, though at least some of those cases likely were in people who became infected in 2020 and only tested positive last year due to pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions that led to testing delays. (Allday, 9/13)

More health news from California and across the U.S. —

KHN: California And New York Aim To Curb Diet Pill Sales To Minors

California and New York are on the cusp of going further than the FDA in restricting the sale of non-prescription diet pills to minors as pediatricians and public health advocates try to protect kids from extreme weight-loss gimmicks online. A bill before Gov. Gavin Newsom would bar anyone under 18 in California from buying over-the-counter weight loss supplements — whether online or in shops — without a prescription. A similar bill passed by New York lawmakers is on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. Neither Democrat has indicated how he or she will act. (Udesky, 9/14)

The New York Times: Montana Restricts Changes To Birth Certificates For Transgender People

Transgender people born in Montana will no longer be able to change the sex listed on their birth certificate to accurately reflect their identity under a new state rule that is among the most restrictive in the country, according to transgender rights groups. Under the rule, which took effect on Saturday, transgender people may change the sex listed on their birth certificate only if it was recorded incorrectly as a result of a clerical error or if the person’s sex was “misidentified” on the original certificate and they can prove it through DNA or other scientific testing. (Bohra and Levenson, 9/13)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Maternal Death Rate Study Delayed Until Mid-2023

Texas health officials have missed a key window to complete the state’s first major updated count of pregnancy related deaths in nearly a decade, saying the findings will now be released next summer, most likely after the Legislature’s biennial session. The delay, disclosed earlier this month by the Department of State Health Services, means lawmakers won’t likely be able to use the analysis, covering deaths from 2019, until the 2025 legislative cycle. The most recent state-level data available is nine years old. (Gill and Blackman, 9/13)

Bloomberg: NJ Public Workers Rally Against Rising Health-Care Costs

New Jersey public employees rallied in the state capital Tuesday, demanding that officials delay a contentious vote on increases in workers’ health-care premiums of more than 20% for next year. (Tozzi, 9/13)

Bangor Daily News: Cost Emerges As Early Hurdle To Maine Paid-Leave Plans

A paid family and medical leave plan for Maine could cost employers and employees a minimum of $266 million starting in 2024, depending on how generous the benefits are, according to a study released Monday. (Valigra, 9/13)

AP: House For Families Of Veterans Set For Memphis Hospital

Officials at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Memphis say a house where families can stay while their relative is being treated will be built at the facility. The Memphis Veterans Affairs Health Care System Medical Center is among the sites selected to establish a Fisher House, officials said in a news release Monday. (9/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription