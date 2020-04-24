Pandemic Turns Personal For Lawmakers: Sen. Warren Loses Brother, Rep. Waters’ Sister Hospitalized With Grim Prognosis

On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced that her oldest brother Donald Reed Herring died from COVID-19. On the same day, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) took a moment to dedicate the latest relief package to her sister, who she said is dying in a hospital.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday her oldest brother Donald Reed Herring died after testing positive for coronavirus. "My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from the coronavirus on Tuesday evening," Warren said in a statement to CNN and in a series of tweets. "He was charming and funny, a natural leader. What made him extra special was his smile. He had a quick, crooked smile that seemed to generate its own light -- and to light up everyone around him." (Daniella Diaz, 4/23)

Warren, who has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s halting response to the pandemic for months, has not previously revealed that her family was waging its own personal battle against the virus. She confirmed his death in a statement provided to the Globe and said the cause was the coronavirus. “I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time. And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren said. “I will miss my brother.” (Bidgood, 4/23)

“He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” Warren (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “What made him extra special was his smile. He had a quick, crooked smile that seemed to generate its own light — and to light up everyone around him.” The death means that Warren is one of several top political figures who have been personally touched by the pandemic. The husband of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was hospitalized for the virus and has recovered. Former vice president Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, also lost a longtime friend and adviser to the disease. (Linskey and Sonmez, 4/23)

Mr. Herring was born on June 11, 1933, to Donald Herring and Pauline Reed Herring, Ms. Warren’s office said. He was a career officer in the Air Force, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel, and flew combat missions in Vietnam before retiring from the military in 1973 and starting an auto-detailing business. (Astor, 4/23)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) dedicated Congress’s $484 billion relief package to her sister, who she said is dying from the coronavirus. “I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said on the House floor. “I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., right now infected by the coronavirus.” (Axelrod, 4/23)

Rep. Waters was born in St. Louis as the fifth of 13 children; she was raised by a single mother, according to her U.S. House of Representatives biography. She graduated from Vashon High School in the city before moving to Los Angeles. The congresswoman voted in support of the measure, which ended up passing Thursday evening. The new relief bill meant to help employers and hospitals now goes to President Donald Trump’s desk. (Olmos, 4/23)

