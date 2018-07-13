Parasitic Illness Increases To More Than 100, Possibly Traced To McDonald’s Salads In Illinois, Iowa

"Approximately one-fourth of Illinois cases reported eating salads from McDonald's in the days before they became ill," a statement from the Illinois Department of Health said. In other food safety news, a salmonella outbreak is linked to Honey Smacks cereal.

The Associated Press: Illinois, Iowa Officials Look Into Rise In Parasitic Illness

Health officials in Illinois and Iowa are investigating an increase in people becoming sick from a parasite that causes intestinal illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release Thursday that it has received confirmation of about 90 cases of cyclosporiasis, which is caused by the Cyclospora parasite. The Iowa Department of Public Health, in its own release, said it has identified 15 cases linked to the same illness and parasite. Both departments say there appears to be a link to consumption of McDonald's salads. (7/13)

CNN: Cyclospora: More Than 100 Ill From Parasite Possibly Linked To McDonald's Salads

Symptoms can begin a week or more after consuming the parasite. They include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who are infected might also experience loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, gas and fatigue. ...The illness can last from a few days to a few months and patients might feel better, then get worse again. Patients can be treated with antibiotics. (Goldschmidt, 7/12)

The Washington Post: CDC Honey Smacks Warning: 'Do Not Eat This Cereal'

A salmonella outbreak linked to a popular Kellogg's cereal has infected 100 people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. The agency is urging consumers to avoid Honey Smacks, a sugary puffed wheat cereal which has been the subject of a recall by the company since mid-June. At least 30 of the 100 have been hospitalized, while no deaths have been reported, the CDC said. (Rosenberg, 7/12)

CNN: Salmonella Cases Linked To Recalled Honey Smacks Cereal Reach 100

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and typically present 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria. The first cases of illness in this outbreak began with symptoms on March 3, and the most recent individuals began feeling ill on July 2. ...Florida and Colorado are the latest states to report illnesses as part of the outbreak, bringing the total number of states affected to 33. (Moulite, 7/12)

