Parents Worried Pharma Company’s Plans For Cannabis Drug Will Interfere With Access To Medical Marijuana

Families that rely on states' medical marijuana laws are more cautious than celebratory as one company's actions to make sure its product can be legally prescribed and sold by pharmacies threaten to curtail programs that have been in effect for years. Marijuana news comes out of New York, Florida and Virginia, as well.

The Associated Press: US Could Back 1st Pot-Derived Medicine, And Some Are Worried

A British pharmaceutical company is getting closer to a decision on whether the U.S government will approve the first prescription drug derived from the marijuana plant, but parents who for years have used cannabis to treat severe forms of epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide by the end of the month whether to approve GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex. It's a purified form of cannabidiol — a component of cannabis that doesn't get users high — to treat Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes in kids. Both forms of epilepsy are rare. (Foody and Banda, 6/19)

The New York Times: New York Moves Toward Legal Marijuana With Health Dept. Endorsement

New York moved a significant step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana, as a study commissioned by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will recommend that the state allow adults to consume marijuana legally, the governor’s health commissioner said on Monday. The announcement by the commissioner, Howard Zucker, signals a broad turnaround for the administration of Mr. Cuomo, a second-term Democrat who said as recently as last year that marijuana was a “gateway drug.” (McKinley and Mueller, 6/18)

The Associated Press: Florida Smokable Medical Marijuana Ruling Put On Hold

A Florida circuit court has reinstated a stay on smoking medical marijuana. The state's 1st District Court of Appeal has ruled that the hold will remain in effect "pending final disposition of the merits of (a recent) appeal." The Department of Health appealed to a higher court earlier this month after Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers upheld her May 25 ruling that the Florida Legislature's provision banning smokable medical marijuana is unconstitutional. (6/18)

The Associated Press: State Receives Applications To Produce Medical Cannabis Oil

Nearly 50 medical cannabis companies are pursuing five licenses to operate in Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the state has received 49 applications. Virginia plans to hand out licenses to dispense medical cannabis oil in the state’s five health services areas. The applications require a $10,000 filing fee. (6/19)

