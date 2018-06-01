Parsing Policy: GOP Still Not Ready To Give Up On ACA Repeal? But The Medicaid Expansion Wave Appears To Continue

Opinion writers look at issues shaping various health care policies.

The New York Times: The Plot Against Health Care

Anyway, the will of the people on health care is clear: Whatever qualms voters may have had about Obamacare, a strong majority want to keep and expand the gains in coverage that America has achieved since the law went into effect. In other news, there are multiple reports that Republicans in Congress may make another attempt at repealing the A.C.A. this summer. Even if they don’t succeed, you can be sure that they will next year — if they manage to hold on to the House in the midterm elections. (Paul Krugman, 5/31)

Bloomberg: All Roads Still Lead To Medicaid Expansion

Medicaid expansion is still going strong. And Virginia may have just given us a preview of another wave. The Virginia Legislature on Wednesday, despite very narrow Republican majorities in both chambers, voted for the piece of Obamacare that the Supreme Court had made optional for the states. After Virginia, there are only 17 holdouts — including Texas and Florida. What’s really important is that no state has gone in reverse, even those states that switched from Democratic to Republican governments after implementing expanded Medicaid. I’m going to take a short victory lap on my prediction from five years ago. (Jonathan Bernstein, 5/31)

The Hill: Here's How Innovation Can Make Or Break VA Health Care

The passage of the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Mission Act of 2018 by both the U.S. House and Senate marks a much-needed shift in the national discourse on health care for veterans. Ever since the scandal involving secret waitlists broke at the Phoenix, Ariz. VA medical center in 2014 — which led to the passage of the first Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014 — the debate on how to improve the delivery of health care to veterans has been colored by partisanship and position entrenchment that would not lead to any legislative wins. But after garnering the support of 38 military and veteran service organizations, the VA mission bill now awaits President Trump’s signature. (Sherman Gillums, Jr., 5/31)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: I'm Homeless. SNAP And Medicaid Have Been My Lifesavers.

As the public debate over creating harsh work requirements for those receiving SNAP and/or Medicaid heats up, it strikes me that the voices of those who would be most impacted by these policy changes are not being heard. Like mine. (Colten Osborne, 5/31)

New England Journal of Medicine: Preserving Access For People With Disabilities

A bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in February would have a significant adverse effect on the accessibility of public accommodations for people with mobility impairment. (Laura Rothstein, 5/31)

