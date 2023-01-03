Partial Solution Reached In NYC Nurse Contract Talks; Strike Still Looms
The AP says that even though some nurses at one hospital reached a "tentative" agreement hours before their contract was due to expire, a possible strike by around 4,000 nurses is still a threat. Separately, GE will spin off its health unit, Gilead buys rights to a cancer therapy, and more.
AP:
NYC Nurses, Hospitals Resume Contract Talks; Some Reach Pact
A possible strike by thousands of New York City nurses loomed Monday even as nurses at one hospital reached a tentative agreement hours before their contract was set to expire. The pact affecting 4,000 nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital awaits ratification. (1/2)
Also —
The Wall Street Journal:
General Electric Set To Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back On Power Division
General Electric Co. will start 2023 by splitting off its healthcare unit, completing a key step in the slow-motion breakup of the industrial giant. For the rest of the year it will face questions about the next big step: shedding its power businesses. (Gryta, 1/2)
Reuters:
Gilead Buys Out Rights To Cancer Therapy From Jounce For $67 Mln
Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) will buy all the remaining rights for an experimental cancer therapy, GS-1811, from Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE.O) for $67 million, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. The amended licensing deal will bolster Jounce's cash resources in a challenging market for biotech companies. (12/29)
Reuters:
Novartis To Pay $245 Mln To End Antitrust Cases Over Exforge Drug Generics
Novartis AG (NOVN.S) said on Wednesday it will pay $245 million to end antitrust litigation accusing the Swiss drugmaker of trying to delay the launch in the United States of generic versions of its Exforge hypertension drug. (Stempel, 12/29)
In health care training news —
Modern Healthcare:
Resident Physicians To Train In Metro And Rural Areas
Amid an ongoing shortage of physicians in rural America, one health system and its academic medical partner are putting a new spin on two residency programs. (Berryman, 1/2)
NPR:
Youth Ambassadors Train For A Future In Public Health
Of all the things she could have done on her summer vacation, Bithaniya Fieseha, a senior at West Springfield High School in Fairfax County, Va., decided to study chronic disease, mental health and contact tracing. Some of her friends didn't understand the appeal. (Huang, 1/1)