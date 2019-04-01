Patients Going To In-Network Hospitals Are Still Receiving Eye-Popping Surprise Medical Bills

The nationwide phenomenon of surprise medical bills, which is starting to gain more attention, comes often times from a doctor being out-of-network yet still working in a hospital that's in-network. States are increasingly passing laws to protect patients from these charges, such as limiting the dollar amount of out-of-network fees.

Boston Globe: Surprise Medical Bills: The Doctor Is Not In Your Insurance Plan

Getting an out-of-the-blue medical bill — such as when a hospital uses doctors that are outside a patient’s insurance network — has become a nationwide phenomenon. It’s one that has forced exasperated patients to fight with medical providers and insurers at a time when they are already paying for a greater share of their health care. (Kowalczyk, 3/29)

Modern Healthcare: Surprise Medical Bills Burden 1 In 7 Patients

About 1 in 7 patients received a surprise bill despite obtaining care at an in-network hospital, according to new data that fuels the momentum behind potential fixes to the fragmented billing process. The share of in-network hospital admissions with at least one out-of-network claim ranged from 1.7% in Minnesota to 26.3% in Florida, according to the Health Care Cost Institute's analysis of nearly 620,000 in-network inpatient admissions and associated claims across 37 states and the District of Columbia in 2016. (Kacik, 3/28)

