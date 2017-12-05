Patients In Africa Enduring Pain Because America’s Epidemic Has Turned ‘Opioid’ Into Dirty Word

Terrified of triggering an America-style crisis, health providers in other countries are only doling out pain medication in the smallest amounts. In other news on the epidemic: Montana becomes latest state to sue Purdue Pharma; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) seeks clarity over Kellyanne Conway's role in managing the crisis; states enlist people who had been addicted to help others; and more.

The New York Times: ‘Opiophobia’ Has Left Africa In Agony

Pain is only the latest woe in John Bizimungu’s life. Rwandan by birth, he has lived here as a refugee since his family was slaughtered in the 1994 genocide. A cobbler, Mr. Bizimungu used to walk the streets asking people if he could fix their shoes. Now, at 75 and on crutches, he sits at home hoping customers will drop by. But at least the searing pain from the cancer that has twisted his right foot is under control. (McNeil, 12/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Montana Is Latest State To Sue Purdue Pharma Over Opioid Crisis

Montana has become the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma LP for its alleged role in the opioid crisis, as the pharmaceutical company presses for joint talks with states to resolve widespread accusations that its aggressive marketing contributed to addiction rates. “The epidemic began not with an outbreak, but with a business plan,” Montana Attorney General Timothy Fox said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Lewis and Clark County state court. (Randazzo, 12/4)

The Hill: Warren Questions Conway's Role In Curbing Opioid Epidemic

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is asking for clarification on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s role in combating the opioid epidemic. In a letter sent Monday to John Kelly, President Trump’s chief of staff, Warren noted, in response to confusion on Conway's role last week, that “according to a report by CBS news, the White House later stated that her role was ‘not expanding and opioids has always been part of her policy portfolio,’ after multiple news outlets reported that she would be the White House's ‘drug czar.’ ” (Roubein, 12/4)

The Associated Press: State Enlists Recovering Addicts To Help Fight Drug Crisis

Virginia is enlisting recovering addicts in its battle against the opioid epidemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that more than 1,000 peer recovery specialists have been trained by the state’s Office of Recovery Services. They’re beginning to work in opioid treatment centers, emergency rooms and recovery centers. (12/4)

The Arizona Republic: Arizona Lawsuit Opens Window Into Lucrative Drug Rehab Business — And Allegations Of Fraud

The only "Obamacare" health insurer in metro Phoenix and Pima County is ensnared in a legal dispute with several addiction treatment centers over the cost of care amid an Arizona opioid epidemic that is taking an average of two lives each day. (Alltucker, 12/4)

PBS NewsHour: Deaths During Opioid-Driven Hospital Stays Have Quadrupled

Opioid-driven deaths during hospital stays in the United States quadrupled between 1993 and 2014, according to a new study released Monday. (Santhanam, 12/4)

