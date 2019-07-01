Payment Negotiations Over Iowa’s Medicaid Program Grinding On Into Start Of Fiscal Year

The negotiations revolve around how much Iowa will pay national insurance companies to run its Medicaid program. Officials decline to estimate how much more money the state will have to spend on the program, but said any increase would include money for initiatives legislators approved, such as higher reimbursement rates for nursing homes that care for Iowa Medicaid members. News on Medicaid comes out of Florida, Kansas and Illinois, as well.

Des Moines Register: Iowa Medicaid Still Negotiating Insurers Pay As New Fiscal Year Starts

Iowa administrators are still negotiating how much they’ll pay national insurance companies to run the state’s $5 billion Medicaid program in fiscal year 2020, which starts Monday. Hundreds of millions of state and federal dollars are on the table in the extended contract negotiations between state officials and the insurance companies. The companies, also known as managed care organizations, cover nearly 600,000 poor or disabled Iowans on Medicaid. (Leys, 6/28)

Health News Florida: State Economists To Scrutinize Proposed Medicaid Expansion

State economists meet Friday to begin discussions on a proposed constitutional amendment that, if approved next year by voters, would expand Florida’s Medicaid program. The proposal, backed by a group that wants to force the state to expand Medicaid as authorized under the federal health care act known as "Obamacare," will become the first to be evaluated under a contentious new law designed to make it more difficult for citizen initiatives to get onto the ballot in Florida. (Sexton, 6/28)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Expands Medicaid Waiver To Cover All Brain Injuries

Starting Monday, thanks to the work of an unusual bipartisan coalition, the state is expanding its Medicaid support services for brain injuries to include those with the acquired type as well. The change comes after years of lobbying by advocates like Heather Matty, who works at the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City. (Marso, 7/1)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Owes $4 Million To Feds Following Medicaid Missteps, Audit Shows

Illinois owes the federal government $4.1 million for failing to seek rebates from drug companies for medications prescribed through the state’s Medicaid program, according to a federal audit released Friday. Under federal law, the federal government will reimburse states for certain drugs prescribed to people on Medicaid, a state- and federally funded health insurance program for the poor and disabled. But in order to get the reimbursements, states must seek rebates from pharmaceutical companies. (Schencker, 6/28)

And in other news —

Governing: After Midterm Wins In Red States, GOP Lawmakers Slow Medicaid Expansion's Momentum

Medicaid expansion advocates notched several red-state victories during the midterm elections last year. Voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah approved ballot measures to make more low-income people eligible for low-cost government health insurance. But that momentum hasn't continued into this year's legislative sessions. In almost every state where Medicaid expansion had a chance of passing, the effort faltered. (Quinn, 7/1)

Politico Pro: Medicaid Pilot Program For Addiction Treatment Gets 2-Week Reprieve

A Medicaid program that delivers mental health and addiction services in eight states hit hard by the opioid crisis got a two-week reprieve Friday after a procedural dispute in Congress threatened its federal funding. The House cleared a short-term spending patch through July 14, when Congress will again need to replenish the program's coffers to maintain services for some 300,000 people — including 9,000 receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. (Ehley, 6/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription