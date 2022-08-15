Pediatric Monkeypox Risks Low, Experts Say, Despite A Few Cases
As kids head back to schools and day cares after the summer, worries grow about monkeypox infection risks. But public health experts say the chances of direct contact with someone with skin lesions is currently low in those environments.
Slate:
Monkeypox And Kids: The Risk Is Low.
Of the three ways that monkeypox is capable of spreading, direct contact with viral skin lesions is what’s really driving the outbreak. And “direct contact” does not mean just a fleeting touch. “This virus is in the lesions, and it’s on the surface of lesions. You have to rub the lesion enough on somebody so that enough virus finds a break in their skin, or finds a mucous membrane to cross,” says Susan McLellan, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The best way for the virus to do this, McLellan said, is sex. (Requarth, 8/13)
AP:
Clark County School District Confirms 1st Case Of Monkeypox
Nevada’s largest school district has its first case of monkeypox. The Clark County School District in Las Vegas announced Friday that someone at Palo Verde High School has been diagnosed with monkeypox. District officials did not say whether the person was a student or school staffer. (8/12)
TribLive.com:
UPMC Children's Hospital Employee Diagnosed With Monkeypox
A UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh employee who works in an outpatient clinic has been diagnosed with monkeypox, officials said Friday. “Precautions to prevent transmission were already in place and were followed, so we believe there is very low risk of exposure,” said Beth Mausteller, a spokeswoman for the UPMC health care system. (Guza, 8/12)
CIDRAP:
Maine Announces Pediatric Case Of Monkeypox
Maine, which has confirmed only four monkeypox cases, today reported a case of the virus in a resident under the age of 18. No further details were released by the Maine Centers for Disease Control. Maine now joins California and Florida as states with pediatric cases. Also, researchers in Spain detail a possible human-to-dog case. (8/12)
Kansas City Star:
Some Kids Under 18 Years Old Are Eligible For Monkeypox Vaccine.
Previously the Jynneos vaccine was only available to those who were 18 years and older. Now the vaccine will be available to kids who are determined to have a higher risk for severe disease. (Phillips, 8/15)