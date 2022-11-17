Pediatricians Fighting RSV Wave Say It’s Time For National Emergency

With a surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses overwhelming emergency departments and pediatric offices, doctor groups are asking the Biden administration for aid that a declaration of a national emergency and public health emergency could provide. Other news on RSV and seasonal flu is also reported.

The Hill: Pediatric Health Groups Call For National Emergency To Fight Respiratory Illnesses

Pediatric health provider groups are calling on the Biden administration to declare a national emergency to help them combat the surge of hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses in children. Seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses are hitting young children especially hard this year. The resulting hospitalizations are putting an immense strain on a pediatric health system that is still reeling from COVID-19. (Weixel, 11/15)

Roll Call: Pediatricians Beg For More Federal Help To Fight Wave Of RSV

The pediatric care organizations argue that significant capacity issues in hospitals can only be solved by a federal emergency declaration from the White House and Health and Human Services secretary — like the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. An emergency declaration would allow for more telehealth flexibilities and waive certain Medicare, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program requirements that make it difficult for providers to share resources. (Cohen, 11/16)

Is another pandemic coming? —

Stat: Pfizer Scientist Says A Flu Pandemic Is Only A Matter Of Time

Even after leading the charge combating the worst pandemic in a century, vaccine researcher Kathrin Jansen doesn’t feel that she can relax. Another pandemic — this one based on an influenza virus — is inevitable, Jansen said at the annual STAT Summit on Tuesday. (Goldhill, 11/16)

More on the spread of RSV and flu —

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Health Authorities Recommend Masking Up, Not Kissing Babies For Thanksgiving

“With the triple threat of seasonal flu, COVID-19 and RSV looming, we’re advising people to get their flu vaccine and updated COVID-19 boosters before their Thanksgiving get-togethers,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said in a news release. It takes about two weeks for a vaccine to provide full protection. (Hynes, 11/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID Plus Flu And RSV Spike Puts Bay Area Hospitals Under Strain

“This is the first year where we’re not only facing COVID but also increased influenza activity and unusually high levels of RSV,” Dr. Sarah Rudman, deputy health officer for Santa Clara County, said during a press briefing. “These are two other types of viruses that can also cause possibly the same respiratory symptoms as COVID, but can also cause severe respiratory disease — or even life-threatening disease.” (Vaziri and Kawahara, 11/16)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Flu Cases Start To Jump In Missouri With Pediatric Hospitals Already At Capacity

Pediatric hospitals continue to feel the pinch of surging RSV cases as the number of flu cases begin to jump in Missouri — all ahead of indoor and holiday gatherings that could worsen spread even more. (Munz, 11/16)

On flu vaccine research —

CIDRAP: Flu Vaccines Cut Pneumonia, Cardiovascular Issues In Heart Failure Patients

An international study reveals that flu vaccines greatly reduce both pneumonia and cardiovascular complications in people with heart failure. The study was conducted by researchers from McMaster University in Canada and published in The Lancet Global Health. The large randomized controlled trial was conducted in 10 countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Heart failure patients were matched 1:1 to receive either an annual flu shot for up to 3 years or a placebo injection of saline. (11/16)

