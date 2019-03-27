Pelosi In Early Stages Of Talks With Trump Over Bringing Down Drug Prices

Curbing high drug prices is looked at as one of the few bipartisan issues that might actually be tackled by the divided Congress, and is a known priority for both the Democrats in the House and President Donald Trump.

Politico: White House, Pelosi In Talks On Drug Pricing Legislation

The Trump administration has held early-stage conversations with Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff about drug-pricing legislation that could provide each side with a domestic policy victory, according to White House and congressional sources. Democrats and the Trump administration have made reducing drug costs a priority, but accomplishing anything could be difficult, especially since the administration has taken an aggressive stance to overturn Obamacare in federal court. (Karlin-Smith and Cancryn, 3/26)

Reuters: Trump Wants To Work With Democrats On Drug Prices, Infrastructure: Aide

U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to work with congressional Democrats to lower drug prices for Americans and on infrastructure funding, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday. Conway said the Trump administration considered those two issues as areas of cooperation between Democrats and the Republican president. (3/26)

