Pelosi, Schumer To Trump: Any Gun Proposal That Does Not Include Background Checks ‘Will Not Get The Job Done’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to sway President Donald Trump over the weekend as he puts together a proposal to curb gun violence. The two leaders said they promised to join Trump “for a historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden” if the president would endorse existing House legislation that includes the checks and lean on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to pass it.

The New York Times: Schumer And Pelosi, Talking To Trump On Guns, Try To Sweeten The Deal

The top two Democrats in Congress, seeking to ramp up pressure on Republicans to pass legislation extending background checks to all gun buyers, told President Trump on Sunday that they would join him at the White House for a “historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden” if he agreed to the measure. The offer, made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, during an 11-minute phone conversation with Mr. Trump, comes as the president is considering a package of measures to respond to the mass shootings that have terrorized the nation in recent months. (Stolberg, 9/15)

Reuters: Top Democrats Tell Trump Gun Bill Must Include Universal Background Checks

Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement after the phone call with Trump: “This morning, we made it clear to the President that any proposal he endorses that does not include the House-passed universal background checks legislation will not get the job done, as dangerous loopholes will still exist and people who shouldn’t have guns will still have access." The two leaders said they promised to join Trump “for a historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden” if the president would endorse the legislation and lean on McConnell to pass it “to save as many lives as possible.” (9/15)

The Washington Post: In Call With Trump, Pelosi And Schumer Say Any Gun Bill That Doesn’t Include Background Checks ‘Will Not Get The Job Done’

Trump, Deere said, “made no commitments” on the measure “but instead indicated his interest in working to find a bipartisan legislative solution on appropriate responses to the issue of mass gun violence.” “The president reiterated his commitment for his administration to continue work on these issues,” Deere said in a statement. According to an official familiar with the negotiations, who was not authorized to speak publicly, Trump told Pelosi and Schumer he was having a “big meeting” Monday on the issue and would be doing something “this week.” (Sonmez, 9/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Democrats Press Trump To Back House Bill On Background Checks

A person close to the White House efforts on gun policy said the president has ruled out supporting the House-backed bill, though he would like to see new gun restrictions on people with mental-health issues or a criminal record. White House aides and the president have been talking with lawmakers from both parties, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), who have long urged legislation expanding background checks for gun sales. Currently, federal law requires background checks only for sales by federally licensed dealers, though some states have added their own requirements. (Lucey, 9/15)

In other news, Beto O'Rourke shook up the gun debate when he talked about mandatory buy-backs at last week's debate —

Politico: Beto O'Rourke Wants Action On Guns, Regardless Of Political Cost

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday dismissed criticisms that his recent rhetoric on gun control is playing into the hands of the National Rifle Association. During the third Democratic debate on Thursday, O'Rourke said he planned to take assault rifles from civilians as part of a nationwide buy-back program in response to the spate of mass shootings afflicting the country in recent years. The emphatic comments raised concerns among his fellow Democrats that they would offer fuel for attack ads by the NRA, feeding into the idea that Democrats were out to destroy the Second Amendment. (Choi, 9/15)

The Associated Press: Coming For Your AR-15? O'Rourke Scrambles Dems' Gun Message

Beto O'Rourke's "hell yes" moment at the Democrats' presidential debate is scrambling his party's message on guns. The Democrats have long contended their support of gun control laws does not mean they want to take away law-abiding citizens' firearms. But on Friday, they struggled to square that message with their presidential contender's full-throated call on national TV for confiscating assault rifles. (9/13)

