The Washington Post Fact Checker digs into what Vice President Mike Pence has said -- or, more accurately, not said -- about conversion therapy. The topic arose as 2020 presidential hopeful and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg calls out Pence's stance on LGBTQ issues.

The Washington Post Fact Checker: Pence, Buttigieg And The Debate Over ‘Conversion Therapy’

It’s a Hoosier rumble! Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has been calling out Vice President Pence for what he views as animus against gay rights. Buttigieg came out as gay when Pence was still governor of Indiana, after the two had tangled over Pence’s signing of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The law was signed in March 2015, and Buttigieg came out in June of that year. (Kessler, 4/18)