People Tend To Die Earlier In Conservative States: Study
The Hill and USA Today cover a new 50-state study that shed surprising light on how American political choices impact health: In states with more conservative policies, people die younger. Data also show that changing state policies to fully liberal could have saved over 171,000 lives in 2019.
The Hill:
Americans Die Younger In States With Conservative Policies: Study
Americans die younger in states with more conservative policies, while states with more liberal policies are associated with lower mortality rates, according to a new study published Wednesday in the scientific journal PLOS One. Researchers analyzed mortality rates for all causes of death in all 50 states from 1999 to 2019 among adults aged 25 to 64. They compared that to state data on policy measures such as gun safety, labor, marijuana policy, economic taxes and tobacco taxes. (Dress, 10/26)
USA Today:
More Americans Die Younger In States With Conservative Policies, Study Finds
The analysis revealed changing state policies to fully liberal could have saved more than 171,000 lives in 2019, while changing them to fully conservative may have cost over 217,000 lives. (Rodriguez, 10/26)