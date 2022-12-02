People With Long Covid May Be Facing $9,000 Yearly Medical Bills

News outlets report on the economic cost of long covid, with an average of $9,000 a year in medical bills for patients. The overall burden on the economy is estimated at $3.7 trillion. Meanwhile, a study in the U.K. has found that long covid is "common," especially in overweight women.

CNBC: Long Covid Costs Patients An Average $9,000 A Year In Medical Expenses

Long Covid has affected as many as 23 million Americans to date — and it’s poised to have a financial impact rivaling or exceeding that of the Great Recession. By one estimate, the chronic illness will cost the U.S. economy $3.7 trillion, with extra medical costs accounting for $528 billion. (Iacurci, 12/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: Long COVID May Cost The U.S. Economy $3.7 Trillion

About 23 million Americans are living with long COVID, which could cost the U.S. economy trillions of dollars, according to estimates by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by CNBC. Up to 30% of Americans who have gotten COVID-19 have developed long-haul symptoms, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Vaziri and Kawahara, 12/1)

More on long covid —

CIDRAP: UK Study: Long COVID Common, Especially In Overweight Women

Over half of survey respondents in East England who had COVID-19 in 2020 reported persistent long-COVID symptoms and continued use of health services in early 2021, with a disproportionate burden among overweight women. (12/1)

In other news about the spread of SARS-CoV2 —

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County COVID Surge Raises Prospect Of Indoor Mask Order

Coronavirus case and hospitalization rates have risen dramatically in Los Angeles County, which on Thursday reentered the medium COVID-19 community level for the first time since the end of the summer Omicron wave. (Lin II, 12/1)

Bloomberg: Youths, Minorities More Often Infected Without Covid Shots, Study Says

Younger, less-educated, Hispanic and Black people were most likely to have been infected with Covid-19 without having been vaccinated, according to a government study that highlights continuing disparities in immunization rates. (John Wilton, 12/1)

CIDRAP: COVID-19 Infection Associated With Liver Stiffness, Damage

COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a study presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. (12/1)

Houston Chronicle: Rural Texas Hospitals Face Closing As COVID Support Wanes

The study, compiled by health care consulting company Kaufman Hall, found the percentage of Texas hospitals that face possible closures in the near future doubled across urban and rural areas over the last two years, from 4.7% in 2020 to 9.2% in 2022. The problem was most pronounced among rural hospitals, of which 26% are at risk of closing – a jump from 16% in both 2020 and 2021. (Gill, 12/1)

