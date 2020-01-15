People With Vaping-Related Disease Far More Likely To Have Gotten Products From Friends, Family Than Legally

But one in six of the patients did purchase the products legally, prompting the CDC to reinforce its current recommendations to not use THC-containing e-cigarettes. Vaping news comes out of Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well.

The Hill: CDC: More People Obtain THC Vapes From Family, Friends Than Dispensaries

A large majority of the people suffering from a vaping-related lung illness said they used products containing THC, and most of them obtained the products through “informal” sources, according to new federal data released Tuesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obtaining products from only informal sources was substantially more common for THC products than for just nicotine-containing products while obtaining products only from commercial sources was much more common for nicotine than for THC-containing products. (Weixel, 1/14)

USA Today: Vaping: CDC Warning Includes Products From More Legal Marijuana Vendors

One-sixth of patients who developed lung injuries after vaping marijuana obtained the product from legal dispensaries, a new federal report says, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said reinforced its current recommendations to not use THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products. (Bacon and O'Donnell, 1/14)

Dayton Daily News: Northmont HS Adds Vaping Detectors To Reduce Student E-Cig Use

Northmont High School officials have installed sensors that can detect the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, in the school, joining a growing list of Ohio districts trying to limit student use of the products. In addition to Northmont’s effort, Franklin-Monroe schools in Darke County, Riverside schools near Bellefontaine and multiple districts in Columbus and Akron are using the small sensors, which resemble a smoke detector. (Kelley, 1/15)

The Hill: Police Investigating Teens Who Filmed 2-Year-Old Vaping

Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday they are investigating a video posted to social media of a 2-year-old appearing to vape. The video, circulated through Snapchat, depicts the child inhaling from a vaping device before coughing and crying, with two teen girls heard laughing. State police said the two were a 17-year-old who was babysitting the toddler and an 18-year-old who was also present. (Budryk, 1/14)

Meanwhile, in other news —

The Hill: House Panel Set To Examine Federal Marijuana Policies

A House panel on Wednesday is set to examine some of the barriers to marijuana research amid a growing disconnect between federal and state policies. “There is a chasm between the federal laws and what over 30 states are doing,” Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) told The Hill in an interview Tuesday. (Weixel, 1/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription