Permanent Injunction Ordered Against Stem Cell Treatment At Florida Clinic That’s Blinded Three Patients

Although the injunction applies only to one company, it is widely seen as a warning to others that perform similar procedures. The stem cell industry has flourished widely without regulations, but officials are starting to crack down on dangerous, unproven treatments.

The New York Times: Judge Halts Treatments At Florida Stem Cell Clinic

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a permanent injunction against U.S. Stem Cell, a Sunrise, Fla., clinic accused of blinding three patients by injecting a fat extract into their eyes. The company is just one of hundreds of businesses that have sprung up around the country offering to treat a wide array of illnesses with products they say contain stem cells that have healing and regenerative properties. Medical experts say there is no proof that such treatments work. (Grady, 6/25)

The Washington Post: Judge Orders Stem Cell Company To Stop Selling Treatment

The order comes three weeks after the judge ruled against the company and in favor of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has ramped up its efforts in the past year to rein in the booming and lucrative stem-cell industry. It is unclear, however, whether the judge’s order — which is narrowly confined to the one company — will lead other stem-cell clinics to stop the practice. (Wan, 6/25)

