Perpetrators Of Mass Shootings Typically Use Guns Taken From Family Members

The statistics suggest officials and advocates should emphasize the importance of gun safety at home. Meanwhile, the trauma surgeons who have been responsible for caring for victims of these incidents speak out.

The Wall Street Journal: In School Shootings, Most Guns Come From Home

A striking detail stands out in nearly three decades of American mass school shootings: The killers mostly use guns owned by a family member, not purchased on their own. As Congress, statehouses, school districts, retailers and various groups debate how to prevent a school shooting after a 19-year-old who legally bought guns left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla., much discussion centers on whether to raise the minimum age for gun purchases. But statistics suggest that a lack of gun safety at home also has played a big role in school shootings. (Hobbs, 4/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: Growing Voice Against Gun Violence: Trauma Surgeons

Less than two hours after Tuesday’s shooting rampage at YouTube’s San Bruno campus left three people wounded and the shooter dead, Dr. Andre Campbell walked out of the emergency room at San Francisco General Hospital, looking weary and ill-tempered. The shooting victims, a man and two women, had arrived at his hospital, the closest trauma center, within an hour of the attack. (Allday, 4/4)

