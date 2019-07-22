Perspectives: Abortion Is About Health Care Not Politics; An Often Unseen Strategist Who Helped Protect Women’s Right To Choose

Dr. Leana Wen speaks out about why she parted ways with Planned Parenthood. And other opinion writers talk about abortion and women's health care.

The New York Times: Leana Wen: Why I Left Planned Parenthood

This week, I left my position as the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood. In my farewell message to colleagues, I cited philosophical differences over the best way to protect reproductive health. While the traditional approach has been through prioritizing advocating for abortion rights, I have long believed that the most effective way to advance reproductive health is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one. I believed we could expand support for Planned Parenthood — and ultimately for abortion access — by finding common ground with the large majority of Americans who can unite behind the goal of improving the health and well-being of women and children. (Leana S. Wen, 7/19)

The New York Times: The Invisible Hand Of Justice Stevens On Abortion

During the days following the death last Tuesday of Justice John Paul Stevens, admirers posted lists of their favorite and not-so-favorite Stevens opinions. Free speech on the internet? A great one. No First Amendment protection for burning an American flag? Not so great. Access to federal court for Guantánamo detainees? Definitely. Upholding an Indiana voter ID requirement? Hmm … Items on these lists, posted on blogs and websites, ranged widely. Missing, however, were opinions dealing with abortion. That’s surprising, since Justice Stevens wrote opinions in many of the abortion cases that came before the court during his 35-year tenure. (Linda Greenhouse, 7/20)

The Wall Street Journal: The Smart Way To Overturn Roe V. Wade

The Supreme Court completed its term in June with no major changes to its longstanding holding on abortion. Instead, changes to abortion law this year have taken place in states, and that’s how it should be. The 2019 state legislative sessions have shown that federalism is as important as ever to our republic. Blue states moved to legalize abortion on demand throughout (and even after) pregnancy, while red states moved to adopt strong limits on abortion, all in the expectation that the Supreme Court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade. So much for the claim that Roe is “settled.” (Clarke D. Forsythe, 7/21)

The New York Times: Meghan McCain: What I Learned From My Miscarriage

A few weeks ago, I was part of the photo shoot for The New York Times Magazine’s cover story about ABC’s “The View.” It should have been a moment of triumph — a vindication of the show’s significance as a place at the center of political debate, a ratings boom, a must for the top tier of presidential candidates. I should have been proud. I knew my father would have been proud. I look back at those pictures now, and I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow. I am posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country. But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying. (Meghan McCain, 7/19)

