Perspectives: Changes Needed In Drug Production; OTC Mifeprex Still Has Too Many Regulations
Stat:
Continuous Manufacturing Can Help Pharma Companies Save Time, Money, And More
The pharmaceutical industry has been slow to adopt a business practice that is faster, safer, and more efficient than its current way of operating; that the FDA has been encouraging the industry to implement more widely for years; and that has been used effectively in other industries for decades. I’m talking about continuous manufacturing. (Patricia Hurter, 1/6)
East Bay Times:
New FDA Rules On Abortion Pills Leave Too Many Hurdles
Recent decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the two biggest pharmacy chains are bringing the post-Roe v. Wade landscape more clearly into focus. America is becoming a country where abortion is a crime in some states but just a normal part of health care in others. (Sarah Green Carmichael, 1/10)
Bloomberg:
Bayer Activist Needs To Push For A Break From The Past — Not A Breakup
Attracting big-name activist shareholders comes easy to Bayer AG, the drugmaker known for its disastrous $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018. (Chris Hughes, 1/11)