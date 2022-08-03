Perspectives: Collapse In Antibiotic Development Will Hurt Future Crises
Read recent commentaries about pharmaceutical issues.
The Mercury News:
A Cornerstone Of Modern Medicine Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Roughly a century after the first antibiotics revolutionized medicine, the development pipeline for these critical drugs is on the brink of collapse. Without policies to reinvigorate research into newer, more potent antibiotics, the world may soon face another global public health crisis as devastating as COVID-19. (Michelle McMurry-Heath, 8/2)
NBC News:
FDA Might Ban Menthol Cigarettes. It's About Time, Especially For Black America
In 2009, Congress took the important step of banning flavored cigarettes that enticed youth to start smoking. However, that landmark legislation contained a significant flaw: a loophole that allowed tobacco companies to continue selling menthol cigarettes. (Dr. Keith Churchwell, 8/1)
Stat:
Paxlovid Rebound Happens. Why And To Whom Are Still A Mystery
As an emergency department physician in New York, I often field calls about medical issues from family members, friends, and even friends of friends. The latest slew of these, about Paxlovid and rebound Covid-19 has revealed the confusion surrounding this phenomenon for me, my physician colleagues, and at least one Nobel laureate. (Joan Bregstein, 8/2)
Columbus Dispatch:
Pharmacy Benefit Managers' Practices Surrounded By Secrecy
Most Americans are blissfully unaware of the complicated intricacies that plague our healthcare system, which often increase the cost of critical care and reduce the availability of life-saving drugs. The commission study is an important step in the right direction. (Ted Strickland, 7/29)