Perspectives: Congress Doesn’t Need To Rely On Socialist Cost Control Measures To Rein In Drug Prices

The Hill: How Congress Can Help Curb Skyrocketing Prescription Drug Prices

Consumer Reports recently published a startling report stating that 30 percent of Americans said they are paying more money for their prescription drugs because they have seen a rise from last year in their out-of-pocket prescription costs. To cover the increased costs, many of them said they had to look for a second job, spend less on groceries, or outright forgo filling their prescriptions. But what caused the price hike? There are many possible contributing factors, but Consumer Reports identified one primary reason: there is “no federal law… [that] keeps drug prices in check.” However, there is a bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) that would keep prices in check. Still, until it is passed, Americans will, unfortunately, continue to face the brunt of rising costs. (Robert Foley, 1/8)

Stat: What Roulette And Basketball Can Teach Biogen About Aducanumab

Say that one day you see me walk up to a roulette table and win big on my first spin. You might mumble, “Lucky guy.” Later on you happen to see me on the basketball court, where I hit 15 of 20 shots from the three-point line. To that you might say, “Wow, Peter has game.” (Peter B. Bach, 1/13)

Stat: Innovation In Biotech R&D: New Resources Offer New Hope

Public optimism about American health care seems in short supply if you read the news, which is dominated by coverage of partisan fights over the Affordable Care Act and the continuing crisis of opioid addiction. But innovation in the life sciences sector offers reason to cheer. We’re seeing vital new approaches to research and development driven by the private and philanthropic sectors, focused both on how we finance research and development and how we conduct it. (David Beier, 1/14)

Fortune: Pharma Needs To Stop Chasing Shiny Objects And Start Embracing Practical Technology

As we enter the new decade, pharmaceutical leaders are envisioning a new era of innovation, one in which the discovery of life-saving treatments, enhanced patient experience, and improved overall health will be driven by the transformative power of digital technology. As it stands, the pharma industry lags behind other highly regulated industries, such as banking and insurance, when it comes to successful digitization. But there are immense opportunities for our industry to leverage technology. (Paul Hudson, 1/7)

Stat: All Talk, No M&A Makes For A Down JPM Day

Logically, the absence of a large M&A deal during a single, 24-hour period means very little over the course of an entire year. If buyouts come to fruition next week or next month, no one will care about a snoozy JPM Monday. But biotech investing doesn’t always make sense. Sentiment often drives the trading narrative. And Monday, healthcare investors — tipsy on high expectations — were bummed out and selling stocks. (Adam Feuerstein, 1/13)

