Perspectives: Congress Must Fund The Fight On Superbugs; FDA Needs To Act Quickly On The Adderall Shortage
USA Today:
A Drug-Resistant Infection Killed My Daughter. It Was Preventable.
Drug-resistant infections, otherwise known as antimicrobial resistance or AMR, will kill more people worldwide this year than HIV or malaria. (Diane Shader Smith, 11/15)
Los Angeles Times:
Don't Let Adderall Scarcity Trigger A Repeat Of The Opioid Epidemic
U.S. pharmacies are critically low on Adderall and its generic equivalents, leaving more than 26 million patients scrambling and competing for the pills since late summer. The scarcity is going to last for many more months because of supply chain problems as well as federal restrictions on manufacturers and imports. (Leo Beletsky, 11/14)
Arizona Republic:
AARP Was Wrong To Back Medicare Drug Price Control. It'll End Up Hurting Seniors
There’s no way to get around it: the newly enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) marks a terrible blow to American seniors. For the millions of older Americans on Medicare, the future of medical innovation is much dimmer, as will be their access to critical prescription drugs. But AARP – the supposed bastion of senior advocacy – is apparently unfazed. It recently concluded a victory tour, which included an event in Arizona celebrating the bill’s enactment as a historic achievement for seniors. (Jon Decker, 11/14)
The New York Times:
Democrats Just Held The Senate. Here’s What We Do Next.
Voters rewarded Democrats for protecting the lives and livelihoods of struggling families in a pandemic; modernizing infrastructure, not just talking about it; allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices; capping insulin costs for older Americans; making tax-dodging corporations pay up on billions in profit; lowering carbon emissions and reducing utility bills; and canceling student debt for over 40 million Americans. ... Democrats delivered a lot, but we can do more to make Americans’ lives better. (Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., 11/12)