Perspectives: Drug Copay Assistance Must Apply To Deductible; Pharmacists In Rural Areas Provide Health Care
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Newsweek:
A Trump Era Health Care Rule Is Breaking The Law—And Harming Patients
Among Americans who take prescription drugs, a quarter struggle to afford their medication. For those who are in poor health or have low incomes, the portion is even higher. (Carl Schmid, 10/24)
Dallas Morning News:
Ensure Access To Essential Pharmacist Care For Texans
Congress should ensure access to essential pharmacist care for Texans. More than 3 million Texans face inadequate access to reliable health care. That reality was magnified in early 2020 as primary care facilities in Texas saw overwhelming demand. Vulnerable populations often struggled to access care, and our health care infrastructure buckled in response to COVID-19. (Carter High, 10/26)
Stat:
Accelerated Approval, Trust, And The FDA
On Wednesday, the FDA advisory committee that oversees obstetrics, reproductive, and urologic drugs voted 14-1 that the drug Makena was not effective at reducing the risk of preterm birth, and that it should be removed from the market. (Mikkael A. Sekeres, 10/19)
Stat:
To Learn Lessons From Pandemics, Don't Listen To Big Pharma
The IFPMA proposes that governments will take a greater role to fund, support, de-risk, and provide data for drug research and development, but will then hand big pharmaceutical companies monopolies on the resulting drugs. (Winnie Byanyima, 10/19)
Stat:
Lowering Drug Prices Beyond The Medicare Penalty
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 mandates that Medicare-covered drug sales will be protected from price increases that exceed inflation, but the mechanics of this “inflation penalty” have generated some confusion. (Sean Dickson, 10/20)