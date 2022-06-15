Perspectives: Enhertu Shows Promise In Cancer Treatment; Medicare Makes Some Cancer Drugs Unattainable
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Bloomberg:
Enhertu Breast Cancer Drug From Astrazeneca And Daiichi Sankyo Is A Breakthrough
New data on a breast cancer treatment from AstraZeneca and the Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo brought a standing ovation from cancer doctors attending their annual meeting in Chicago on Sunday. And with good reason. The drug, Enhertu, enabled women with advanced breast cancer to live six months longer than others treated with conventional chemotherapy. Oncologists call the results “practice changing” for metastatic breast cancer. (Lisa Jarvis, 6/6)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Your Money Or Your Life — The High Cost Of Cancer Drugs Under Medicare Part D
Undergoing cancer treatment is physically, emotionally, and financially burdensome.1 For people whose treatment regimens include orally administered anticancer drugs, the financial burden associated with these medications can be overwhelming. About half of anticancer drugs are orally administered. Such drugs provide distinct benefits for patients, since they can reduce the amount of time spent receiving infusions and traveling to appointments. (Stacie B. Dusetzina, Ph.D., 6/9)
Houston Chronicle:
Medication Alone Doesn’t Help Kids With ADHD Learn
For decades, many physicians, parents and teachers have believed that stimulant medications help children with ADHD learn because they are able to focus and behave better when medicated. After all, an estimated 6.1 million children in the U.S. are diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and more than 90 percent are prescribed stimulant medication as the main form of treatment in school settings. (William E. Pelham, Jr. 6/12)
Newsweek:
WTO Cannot Continue As Barrier To COVID-19 Medicines
It's unimaginable that more than two years into the pandemic with more than 15 million people killed, World Trade Organization (WTO) countries are still stuck debating whether WTO intellectual property barriers should be waived for COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. Actually, that's not quite correct: The needed waiver has been scotched thanks to a few wealthy countries doing Big Pharma's bidding. (Joseph E. Stiglitz and Lori Wallach, 6/10)
Kansas City Star:
Missouri COVID Drug Shield Law Interferes With Physicians
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that shields health care providers who prescribe off-label drugs to treat COVID-19. Studies show that the drugs in question — hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — do not treat COVID-19 and may cause harm. Major medical and pharmacy organizations have urged members not to provide these drugs, but prescribing continues. (Liz Chiarello, 6/12)