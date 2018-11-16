Perspectives: FDA Regulations On Vaping, Cigarettes Are A Plus For Improving Public Health; Banning Menthol Cigarettes Won’t Help Anyone

USA Today: FDA Restrictions On Menthol Cigarettes And Teen Vaping Show Promise

The Trump administration has focused on rolling back regulations, but its Food and Drug Administration took major steps Thursday aimed at curbing use of traditional and electronic cigarettes. Those steps, if enacted over industry opposition, will significantly improve public health. (11/15)

USA Today: FDA Ban On Menthol Cigarettes Will Make A Bad Situation Worse

The Food and Drug Administration’s naive plan to ban menthol cigarettes will lead to countless unintended consequences, including increased youth smoking, especially in minority communities, where a ban would spark illegal markets reminiscent of the days of alcohol prohibition. Kids could easily buy loose cigarettes stored in sealed baggies with unwrapped menthol cough drops. The FDA has failed to enforce its own rules. Consider the agency’s inability to prevent youth use of e-cigarettes, despite an outright federal ban. (Jeff Stier, 11/15)

The Washington Post: Let’s Not Overreact About E-Cigarettes

Twenty years ago this month, I joined 45 other state attorneys general to enter into the landmark settlement with the tobacco industry. Since then, the U.S. cigarette smoking rate fell from 24 percent of adults to 14 percent last year — the lowest ever. We have the opportunity to go much lower. But we’re also at risk of reversing these gains if we fail to give smokers safe alternatives to cigarettes. (Tom Miller, 11/15)

South Bend Tribune: No Place For Sweet Flavors In E-Cigarette Battle

The use of any type of tobacco product by teens is unsafe because experts say the nicotine is both addictive and damaging to developing brains, said Tami Silverman, president and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute. Overall, Indiana ranks 34th in the country in kids health, Silverman said.“We can, and must, do better,” she said. “We will not change these trends without investing in our kids and our communities.”Little is known about the possible long-term health effects of vaping. More research is needed before it can be determined e-cigarettes are much safer than traditional cigarettes. (11/14)

The Missouri Times: Vaping Helps Missouri Quit Smoking

It is no secret that many cigarette smokers wish to quit, but haven’t been able to. This incredible challenge has always been personal for me because I myself am a former smoker who struggled to quit, having tried every cessation means available prior with minimal to no success. This was the case for many years, until I discovered vaping. (John Burns, 11/15)

