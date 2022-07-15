Perspectives: How To Curb The Health Care Worker Shortage; 988 Crisis Line Won’t Work Without Funding
Editorial writers examine these public health topics.
The CT Mirror:
Accelerating Support For All Healthcare Professions Should Be A Top Priority
Dire warnings concerning health-care worker shortages across the nation should be taken seriously. (Maura Daly Iversen, 7/15)
Kansas City Star:
Missouri, Kansas Must Fund New 988 Suicide Crisis Phone Line
Missouri and Kansas, along with the rest of the United States, are set to launch the new 988 national mental health emergency hotline this weekend to make it easier for people in crisis to get help. But it’s going to take a lot more state funding to keep this lifesaving operation sustained long term, and lawmakers must make sure that happens. (7/15)
Columbus Dispatch:
Pediatric Research: Social Needs Assessments Key To Help Kids Thrive
Health-related social needs, often referred to as social determinants of health, include poverty, food insecurity, lack of stable housing and racism. The consequences for children who do not have these needs met can follow them for a lifetime. (Abbie Roth, 7/14)
Stat:
New Competencies On Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion For Med Ed - STAT
Turning students into competent physicians in just four years is a tall order. It’s made even harder by the fact that medical knowledge continues to evolve at an accelerating pace, necessitating ongoing learning throughout a physician’s career. (David J. Skorton and Henri R. Ford, 7/14)
Stat:
Don't Let Hospital Care At Home Shrivel When The Pandemic Ends
During surges of Covid-19, providing hospital-level care in the home was a good alternative to receiving care in hospitals strained by historic staffing shortages and populated by people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease. Rather than fading away with the pandemic, this form of care needs to be seen as an integral part of health care in the United States. (Stephen Parodi and Ceci Connolly, 7/15)