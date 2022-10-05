Perspectives: Intradermal Jynneos Jab Shows Promise; Is Lecanemab The Miracle Alzheimer’s Drug?
New England Journal of Medicine:
Intradermal Vaccination For Monkeypox — Benefits For Individual And Public Health
Intradermal vaccination delivers antigen into the space between the epidermis and the dermis. This space is an anatomically favorable site for immune stimulation, enriched in a heterogenous population of dendritic cells, macrophages, and monocytes that endow this tissue with a potent capacity to detect and respond robustly to immunologic stimuli, including those present in vaccines. (John T. Brooks, M.D., et al, 9/29)
The Boston Globe:
Hope For Those With Alzheimer’s Disease?
Last week’s reports that an experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease may slow the disease, which affects about 6.5 million Americans over age 65, brings cautious optimism to millions of families. Currently there’s little hope following such a diagnosis. (10/3)
Stat:
How Can Lecanemab Reach Patients? Follow This Trustworthy Process
The press release issued by pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen on Sept. 27 might someday be remembered as the beginning of a revolution in Alzheimer’s diagnosis and treatment. (Jason Karlawish, 10/3)
NPR:
Can The COVID Vaccine Make You Test Positive? What's The Best Booster Timing?
A few weeks ago, my friend Ashley was preparing to take her final examinations for her Ph.D. and trying to take all the right precautions so that the exams would go smoothly. "It was a Thursday afternoon. I had gotten the bivalent vaccine and the flu shot," she said. "Then the next day I started feeling bad." (Max Barnhart, 10/4)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Product Hopping In The Drug Industry — Lessons From Albuterol
any patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) rely on albuterol, a short-acting β2-agonist, to relieve acute symptoms of bronchospasm. (Oliver J. Wouters, Ph.D., et al, 9/29)