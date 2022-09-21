Perspectives: Justices’ Ruling Will Help Clarify Opioid Prescription Practices
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Scientific American:
A Recent Supreme Court Ruling Will Help People In Pain
Days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it made a much less publicized ruling on prescription opioids—one that was far more welcome in the medical community. In a rare 9–0 decision in Ruan v. United States, the court ruled in favor of several doctors who were criminally convicted of acting as drug dealers by overprescribing pain medications. (Maia Szalavitz, 9/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Cutting Out-Of-Pocket Costs
I hear from constituents in Wisconsin every day who struggle to afford the rising price of medications. Otis from Manitowoc lives with diabetes, among other health conditions that require prescription drugs. (Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), 9/19)
Wall Street Journal:
Hope For New ALS Treatment After All
Few diseases are as cruelly debilitating as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee this week gave patients a glimmer of hope by backing a new treatment that can slow their decline and provide precious more time to live. (9/15)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Pharmacies Have Proven Their Value As Health Centers
When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak and many doctors’ offices were not providing in-person visits for routine appointments, Marylanders were able to get their vaccination needs met at their local pharmacy. Not only did this speed up the process for those who chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but thanks to the PREP Act, families were also able to keep their children’s vaccinations up to date at the pharmacy if they couldn’t get in with a pediatrician. (9/15)
Los Angeles Times:
Prevent A Legal Catch-22 That Could Push Thousands Of Generic Drugs Off The Market
Carvedilol could be the poster child for how to lower drug prices. Since 2007, over 20 million patients with cardiovascular conditions have enjoyed generic versions of the popular beta-blocker, which cost 2 cents a dose compared with $4.81 for the brand-name product. Patents on the drug Coreg, dating back to 1978, have long expired, enabling these price-saving generics. (Michael A. Carrier, Charles Duan and S. Sean Tu, 9/21)
Los Angeles Times:
Pharma's Lack Of Diversity Hurts Women, People Of Color
If you’re a woman or person of color, your health is being hurt by a lack of diversity in healthcare. I suddenly realized that a few years ago at a conference for pharma executives. (Lindsay Androski, 9/15)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Pushing Back With Pills — Enhancing Access To Reproductive Health Drugs After Dobbs
The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24, 2022, decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, has underscored the increasingly critical role that drugs (and therefore drug regulation) will play in the future of reproductive rights. (Lewis A. Grossman, J.D., Ph.D., 9/17)