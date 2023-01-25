Perspectives: Leqembi Not All It’s Cracked Up To Be; What Is Preventing Naloxone From Being OTC?
The Baltimore Sun:
Too Soon To Celebrate New Alzheimer’s Drug
Leqembi is similar to Aduhelm (aducanumab), approved last year by the FDA, despite its advisory committee soundly rejecting it. (Adriane Fugh-Berman, 1/23)
The Washington Post:
Naloxone Should Be Over The Counter. Why Hasn’t It Happened Yet?
In modern medicine, there are few drugs that can quickly reverse an otherwise fatal outcome. Naloxone is one of them. The drug, administered as an injection or nasal spray, has been used for decades to treat opioid overdoses. (Leana S. Wen, 1/23)
Stat:
Make Naloxone Available Over The Counter
The Food and Drug Administration aims to conduct priority reviews of at least two product applications for granting over-the-counter status to intranasal formulations of naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug. (Stacey McKenna, 1/25)
USA Today:
How Biden, Congress Are Helping Win Fight Against Opioid Epidemic
As a physician who has treated patients with addiction for more than 20 years, it’s important to note that as we expand treatment and save lives, we are taking decisive actions to end the stigma surrounding addiction in health care. (Dr. Rahul Gupta, 1/23)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Thromboprophylaxis After Extremity Fracture — Time For Aspirin?
Hospital-acquired venous thromboembolism remains a common and preventable cause of death, so many health care systems around the world mandate that all patients who are admitted to the hospital undergo a risk assessment for venous thromboembolism. (Matthew Costa, Ph.D., 1/19)