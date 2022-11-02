Perspectives: Lessons From Covid Collaboration Should Be Used For Other Illnesses
Stat:
Biopharma Innovation Must Harness Its Covid-19 Strategies
The pandemic is a prime case study of what can be accomplished when science delivers. The pharmaceutical and biotech industry harnessed new technologies, collaborated in new ways, and worked at an accelerated pace to help prevent infections with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and treat those who got the disease. (Paul Hudson, 11/1)
Stat:
Practice Barriers Thwart Wider Use Of Personalized Medicine
The promise of personalized medicine — safer and more effective treatments tailored to each individual’s body and needs — isn’t being fully met because of challenges associated with its implementation in clinical practice. (Daryl Pritchard and Susanne Munksted, 10/31)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Malaria
Kayentao et al. now report in the Journal the results of a phase 2 clinical trial in Mali in which they assessed the safety and efficacy of CIS43LS, a monoclonal antibody against the sporozoites of Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest type of malaria. (Umberto D'Alessandro, M.D., Ph.D., 10/31)
The Washington Post:
Rahul Gupta On Fentanyl And The Nightmare Of Synthetic Drugs
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 26, Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, discusses harm-reduction programs and treatment for people addicted to substances, the evolution of overdoses in the United States and the nightmare synthetic drugs are inflicting across the country. (Jonathan Capehart, 11/1)